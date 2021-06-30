Lavrov: Russia Praises Turkey’s Stance on S-400

"We highly appreciated the principled position of Turkey on the development of military cooperation, including the intention of our Turkish friends to use the first regiment of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system to ensure their own security", Lavrov said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed US leader Joe Biden, when they met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, that Ankara's stance on Russian-made S-400 air defence systems remained unchanged.
Turkey's move to acquire the Russian-made S-400 air defence systems marred relations between the two NATO allies in 2019, when Turkey received the first batch as per a deal with Russia negotiated in 2017.
Despite the US authorities' repeated demands to abandon the deal and ensuing sanctions, Turkey refused to make concessions and has continued negotiating additional shipments of the Russian weapons.
