Orient Shield US-Japanese Military Drills Starting in Japan

The drills will involve around 3,000 servicemen.
The joint exercises of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the US Armed Forces will be held at Japanese bases and training grounds from June 24 to July 11.
In March, the defense ministers of Japan and the United States agreed to increase the military coordination of service members of the two countries by conducting highly active joint exercises.
The Japanese Ground Self Defense Forces (JGSDF) and the US Army participate in Orient Shield on an annual basis. It has concentrated on system and tactic development and refinement since 1985 in order to improve bilateral tactical planning, coordination, and interoperability of the armed forces.
