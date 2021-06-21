Register
05:38 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hooded hacker at keyboard with binary code in front

    Norway Blames China for Hack Attack Against Government Services for the First Time

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    204
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081836465_0:65:1200:740_1200x675_80_0_0_d4006cc73231d2d8a661d6c676dd6644.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202106211083196464-norway-blames-china-for-hack-attack-against-government-services-for-the-first-time/

    However, despite claims of evidence found against Chinese government-backed hackers, the Norwegian intelligence community admitted that it doesn't have enough data to take the case to court.

    For the first time in history, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has identified China as being responsible for a hack attack against the country's authorities.

    In 2018, several public administration offices across the country, among others county governors in Oslo and Viken, were targeted in a comprehensive and advanced computer attack that prompted an investigation into espionage to steal state secrets, including defence plans and emergency preparedness, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    According to PST, a total of 1.3 Gb of data, including employees' usernames and passwords, was extracted, but the extent to which national security was compromised remains questionable.

    The head of PST's counter-intelligence unit, Hanne Blomberg, said data points "in a clear direction towards" APT31, which she described as a group "with links to China's state apparatus and intelligence services", also known by other names such as Zirconium, Bronze Vinewood, and Judgment Panda. NRK added that APT31 is known to have carried out computer attacks in Norway, Finland, and the US, including targeting employees of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, and elsewhere across the globe.

    Senior researcher Karsten Friis at the Norwegian Institute of Foreign Policy (NUPI) emphasised that this is the first time China has been explicitly mentioned by the Norwegian authorities.

    "There has been a growing concern about computer attacks over several years. Previously, there were more criminal actors, but now state actors have become a greater security challenge. They penetrate security institutions and democratic institutions. This is a trend we have seen in recent years", Friis said.

    The Chinese Embassy in Norway refuted PST's information.

    "China has never participated in or supported anyone in cyberattacks, and has always resolutely opposed and cracked down on such behaviour. We are strongly opposed to the unfounded allegations against China", it said, stressing that China's technological development is "not dependent on stealing or looting, but the result of our own hard work".

    Yet, despite claims of evidence found, the case will be closed. PST admitted that it doesn't have sufficient data to take the case to court. PST police lawyer Kathrine Tonstad described it as an "advanced, professional, and sophisticatedly executed computer attack", but cited high evidential requirements in order to proceed.

    Related:

    Finland, Sweden, Norway, US Start Arctic Challenge Drills
    Norwegian Navy 'Goes Woke' as It 'Wholeheartedly' Debuts in Gay Pride Parade - Video
    New Cod War Looms as Norway, EU at Odds Over Fishing Quotas
    Tags:
    hack attack, hacking, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse