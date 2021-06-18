Register
20:30 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    In New Shipbuilding Plan, US Navy Steps Away From Vaunted 355-Ship Fleet Goal

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Reckard
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185658_0:318:2100:1500_1200x675_80_0_0_86ca12e53cca71c26fb7eeb94b27182f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202106181083185691-in-new-shipbuilding-plan-us-navy-steps-away-from-vaunted-355-ship-fleet-goal/

    The US Navy submitted to Congress an unusual 30-year shipbuilding plan on Thursday that includes a potentially smaller fleet than the 355 ships the service has aspired to since 2016.

    Updated 30-year projections are required to be submitted to Congress annually, although according to the Congressional Research Service, one typically isn’t sent by an administration during its first year in office. However, the Biden administration has sent an abbreviated one earlier this week and promised a fuller report in 2022.

    A major shift in the document is that it says that a fleet smaller than 355 ships could potentially be enough to counter China’s growing People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). In 2016, the Pentagon concluded that 355 ships was the minimum number the Navy would need by 2030 - later extended to 2049 - but this new report says that as few as 321 manned vessels - or as many as 372 manned vessels - are both potential goals.

    The report also includes between 77 and 140 unmanned vessels, a still-experimental but growing interest of the Navy. For fiscal year 2022, the service has requested $580 million for research and development of three different classes of unmanned vessel - more than twice the budget for fiscal year 2021.

    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday that “355 is a good goal to shoot for.” 

    “I want to make sure that we have the right mix of capabilities – size matters – but capabilities also matter. We’re going to continue to work with the Navy and with this committee to make sure the right capabilities are in place.”

    The plan still broadly follows shipbuilding plans laid out in the final months of the Trump administration. A Future Force Study the Navy released in September 2020 proposed dramatic shifts in fleet composition, including a massive force of between 480 and 512 hulls by 2045, of which at least 140 would be unmanned. The upper limit of the Thursday document is also 512 vessels.

    However, a 30-year shipbuilding plan from the White House Office of Management and Budget from December suggested paring down the number of carriers from 11 aircraft carriers to just seven by 2046. While Thursday’s report contains no exact construction plans beyond the fiscal year 2022 budget request, it does include between nine and 11 carriers in its potential force layouts, as well as eight or nine amphibious assault ships, which the Navy has explored repurposing as “lightning carriers” loaded down with F-35B fighters. 

    The US Navy presently has 296 vessels in its inventory and 251 in commission. However, the Navy’s shipbuilding timetable is well below its official goals, being presently on track to be 13 ships short by 2025.

    By comparison, the Chinese PLAN is already nominally larger than the US Navy and plans to grow to 425 ships, becoming a more potent force as older vessels are replaced by new advanced warships that include stealth-detecting destroyers, large cruisers, aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships. The force presently has just two aircraft carriers in service, although a prolonged focus on long-range missiles has ensured the PLAN is able to punch above its weight, posing a danger to US warships that come within hundreds of miles of shore.

    Related:

    Pentagon Will Attempt Hypersonic Missile Shootdown Using US Navy’s SM-6 Missile
    US Navy ‘Stands Up’ Office for Directing Creation of Next-Generation Destroyer by 2028
    Watch: Boeing MQ-25 Drone Refuels US Navy Super Hornet in Historic Test
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, plan, shipbuilding, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse