Ex-President Says Armenia Must Have Own Drones, Develop Electronic Warfare Systems

"Drones were instrumental in our defeat in the war. In all other respects, we were on a par with the enemy. This means that we need to have our own drone aviation and, perhaps even more importantly, anti-drone equipment, meaning electronic warfare systems," Kocharyan said.
Experts consider Azerbaijan's success as largely owing to military drones provided to it by allied Turkey.
The 44-day conflict ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire on 10 November. Russian peacekeepers were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the truce.
On 20 June, Armenia will hold a general election where Kocharyan will be running as a candidate from the opposition. The snap vote was a result of an internal political crisis that was triggered by significant territorial concessions to Azerbaijan in the armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh last fall.
