Register
03:57 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Fears Russia's Advanced Satellite System Will Boost Iran's Military Surveillance Ability - Report

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    2112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083123078_0:0:3209:1806_1200x675_80_0_0_49fc91a5a8269692a09ad113eeca4e4a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202106111083123022-us-fears-russias-advanced-satellite-system-will-boost-irans-military-surveillance-ability---report/

    Iran will receive a Russian-made Kanopus-V Earth-sounding satellite with a 1.2-meter high-resolution camera. The chief designer of the Russian BARL Corporation said earlier that the device would be launched this summer.

    Biden administration officials and US allies in the Middle East fear that the Earth observation satellite, which Russia, as stipulated in the agreement, will launch for use by Iran, will give Iran an unprecedented ability to track military targets in the region, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing the officials.

    The concerns were shared with the newspaper by current and former US administration officials, as well as a senior member of the government of an unnamed Middle Eastern state.

    According to the report, the satellite would considerably enhance Iranian surveillance capabilities by allowing continuous monitoring of installations ranging from Persian Gulf oil refineries and Israeli military stations to Iraqi barracks housing US troops.

    Undisclosed officials claimed that Iranian military officials have been heavily involved in the acquisition, with leaders of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps making multiple trips to Russia to help negotiate the terms of the agreement since 2018. Moreover, Russian experts reportedly flew to Iran this spring to assist in the training of ground technicians who would operate the satellite from a newly built station near the northern city of Karaj.

    The Kanopus-V satellite is marketed for civilian use only.

    Iran successfully launched a domestic military satellite designated Noor-1 last year after a string of high-profile failures, but the spacecraft was mocked by a senior Pentagon official as a "tumbling webcam."

    The new satellite will be launched in Russia and will use Russian hardware, including a camera with a resolution of 1.2 meters — a significant improvement over Iran's current capabilities, although, the outlet notes, below the quality achieved by US spy satellites or high-end commercial satellite imagery providers.

    But, the most important part of that is, Iran will reportedly be able to "task" the new satellite to eavesdrop on any area it wants, as often as it wants, the officials claimed.

    “It’s not the best in the world, but it’s high-resolution and very good for military aims,” a Middle Eastern official is quoted in the report as saying. "This capability will allow Iran to maintain an accurate target bank, and to update that target bank within a few hours."

    The prospect that Iran could be able to share the imagery with pro-Iranian militant groups across the region, from Houthi rebels fighting Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen to Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, indeed triggers serious concerns among the US and its Middle Eastern allies.

    According to the WP, given that Iran is developing a variety of ballistic missiles and drones that can hit faraway targets with pinpoint accuracy, improved satellite photography could make them even more effective.

    At the International Aviation and Space Show in 2015, the Iranian company Bonyan Danesh Shargh, the operator of the system, and VNIIEM and the BARL Corporation, the companies that build and launch Kanopus-V, signed a contract for the creation of a complex for remote sounding of the Earth.

    Related:

    Iran Launches Fourth Satellite Into Orbit as US Claims Its Carrier Rocket Can Be Used With Nukes
    Iran Unveils Kit to Turn Artillery Rockets Into Guided Missiles – Report
    Iran ‘Will Continue to Respond’ to Soleimani’s Murder as Iraqi Militia Rockets Rain Down on US Bases
    Iran Creates Rocket Launcher, Anti-Tank Missile, Sniper Rifle to Save on Arms Imports – Photo, Video
    Tags:
    Military, US military, new satellites, spy satellite, Satellites, satellite, Russia, Iran, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse