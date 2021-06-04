Russia's MiG-31 Escorts US Air Force Patrol Aircraft Over Barents Sea

On 4 June, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Barents Sea area.
"A MiG-31 fighter was dispatched to identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a US Air Force R-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft and escorted it over the Barents Sea", the statement says.
After the US warplane reversed course away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield. The flight of the Russian fighter had been carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, and the state border was not violated, the statement added.
