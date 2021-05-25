Register
25 May 2021
    S-500 Air Defence System Trials Nearly Complete, President Putin Says

    Military & Intelligence
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tests of Russia's S-500 air defence systems are almost completed, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that S-500 systems will be put into service of the Russian military after completion of tests.

    "In the Aerospace Forces, about 70 percent of anti-aircraft missile regiments are re-equipped with modern S-400 systems, the next step is the supply of S-500 complexes to the troops, tests of which are already being successfully completed," Putin said, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

    The S-500 Prometey ("Prometheus") is a new generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of 400-600 kilometres (250-370 miles), designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.

    Russian Armed Forces' Development Should Take Into Account Global Military Trends

    The development of all types of Russian troops should take into account current trends in the strategy and tactics of the global military powers, Vladimir Putin said.

    "All types and sorts of troops should develop in a balanced and systematic manner, fully taking into account modern trends in the military strategy and tactics of the world's leading military powers," Putin said at a meeting with the defense ministry and defense industry enterprises.

    Potential of Russia’s Nuclear Triad Strengthened

    The potential of the Russian strategic nuclear forces has grown, the capabilities of the navy have been expanded, tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile are almost completed, President Vladimir Putin said.

    "The army and the navy are receiving the latest weapons and military equipment with high dynamics, thus, the potential of the nuclear triad has been seriously strengthened, the combat capabilities of the navy have been expanded, including through the ships with Kalibr cruise missiles, the Zircon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of state testing," Putin said, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

    The president also said that Russia will continue "improving the structure and composition of the army and navy."

    The development of all types of Russian troops should take into account current trends in the strategy and tactics of the global military powers, Putin stressed.

    "All types and sorts of troops should develop in a balanced and systematic manner, fully taking into account modern trends in the military strategy and tactics of the world's leading military powers," Putin said at a meeting with the defence ministry and defence industry enterprises.

    A complex global situation and potential risks near Russian borders require the country’s military to maintain combat readiness, Putin added.

    "The difficult international situation, potential risks and threats to Russia's military security, including in the immediate vicinity of our borders, require constant and high combat readiness from the Russian Armed Forces," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defence industry enterprises.

    All the planned activities were carried out in full in the Russian army last year despite the coronavirus pandemic, and forces' combat readiness was maintained at a high level, Russian President said on.

    "I would stress that last year, despite the objective problems caused by the coronavirus epidemic, all planned activities in the army and in the fleet, including combat training, were carried out in full," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the defence ministry and defence industry enterprises.

    The Russian president noted that all the signed tasks were implemented timely, and the combat readiness of the Russian army's units and subunits remained high, which was confirmed during checks in Russia's military districts.

     

    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Russia, S-500 Prometey
