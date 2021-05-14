Register
18:40 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. army vehicles disembark from a vessel at Albania's main port of Durres, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Florida National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team were being discharged from the USNS Bob Hope ahead of a two-week training of up to 6,000 U.S. troops in six Albanian military bases, as part of the Defender-Europe 21 large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise.

    Troops From Alabama and Florida National Guard to Take Part in NATO Drills in Bosnia

    © AFP 2021 / Hektor Pustina
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 010
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082891883_0:253:3072:1981_1200x675_80_0_0_bafb6056a7f735add7fde08eeabb77c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202105141082891912-troops-from-alabama-and-florida-national-guard-to-take-part-in-nato-drills-in-bosnia/

    The Western alliance began its intervention in the Yugoslav wars in 1992, with political support for Bosnian and Bosnian Croat troops in their fight against Bosnian Serbian forces eventually expanded to NATO airstrikes and the deployment of tens of thousands of "peacekeeping" troops.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina’s military and diplomats from the US Embassy in Sarajevo will hold a welcoming ceremony on Saturday for US troops arriving in the country for the "Immediate Response 21" drills, part of the broader "Defender Europe 21" exercises, the country’s Ministry of Defence has announced.

    The contingent of US troops is set to include over 300 personnel from the National Guards of Alabama and Florida, with the troops flying over 8,500 km across the Atlantic Ocean for the deployment. About 500 BiH troops are also set to take part, with the drills expected to run from 17 May to 2 June.

     Immediate Response 21 is taking place across 12 European countries, including Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro, and Albania (as host countries) and the US, UK, Canada, Greece, Northern Macedonia, and Slovenia. The broader Defender Europe 21 drills kicked off in the Albanian port of Durres on 4 May and are running across 12 countries and 31 separate facilities through May and June.

    Some 28,000 servicemen and women are taking part in the drills, with troops to be trained for a variety of offensive and defensive operations in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states. Along with National Guard troops from Alabama and Florida, Guard units from Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia are also taking part. The drills are explicitly aimed at countering the alleged 'Russian threat" to Europe. Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO about the potential for escalation.

    BiH is not a member of the Western alliance, but aspires to join. Earlier this month, Defence Minister Sifet Podzic announced that Sarajevo was on the "last rung" of its quest for membership, despite continued resistance to the initiative by many Bosnian Serb leaders.

    Bosnian protesters hold a banner reading 'never forget Srebrenica' during the Srebrenica Peace March near the city center of Srebrenica on July 10, 2015
    © AFP 2021 / ELVIS BARUKCIC
    The Bosnian War: What Lessons Has the World Learned?
    The war in Bosnia and Herzegovina took place between 1992 and 1995, becoming the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War. Up to 200,000 people were killed in the conflict, which saw Muslim Bosniacs, Orthodox Bosnian Serbs, and Catholic Bosnian Croats fighting one another and engaging in ethnic cleansing, the indiscriminate shelling of cities, and mass rape. Although the crimes were committed by militants from all sides, Western leaders and media largely demonised Serb forces while ignoring war crimes committed by the other warring parties.

    NATO launched an air campaign in BiH known as "Operation Deliberate Force" in August 1995, with the two-and-a-half week bombings of Serbian-majority areas involving over 400 aircraft, with over 3,500 sorties flown out of the Aviano Air Base in Italy and US aircraft carriers stationed in the Adriatic Sea. Over 1,000 bombs, among them depleted uranium (DU) munitions, were fired, with 27 ethnic Serbian militiamen and 38 civilians killed, the latter in an attack on a market place in Sarajevo.

    The campaign concluded successfully for NATO with the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords in December 1995, with the agreement failing to quell ethnic strife, and international minders accused of effectively running Bosnian politics and overrunning local elected officials’ decisions in the years that followed. The agreement also led to the stationing of thousands of NATO troops on BiH soil. The campaign in Bosnia was later used to justify NATO’s 78-day bombing in Kosovo in 1999, and the US-led interventions in Afghanistan and Libya in the 2000s and 2010s.

    Related:

    Russia Sees No Need to Revise Dayton Agreement on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lavrov Says
    Russia Returns Orthodox Icon Presented to Lavrov in Bosnia for Interpol Probe
    Bosnia Interested in Receiving Russian Gas Via TurkStream Pipeline
    Bosnia Intends to Purchase Sputnik V Vaccine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse