Register
11:04 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Marines walk in line after arriving in Kandahar on October 27, 2014, as British and US forces withdraw from the Camp Bastion-Leatherneck complex in Helmand province

    US Reportedly Completes Pullout From Second-Largest Base in Afghanistan Amid Spiraling Violence

    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202105141082887653-us-reportedly-completes-pullout-from-second-largest-base-in-afghanistan-amid-spiraling-violence/

    Last Month, President Biden announced that US and NATO forces would be out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Originally, the Trump administration had planned to complete the withdrawal by 1 May, in accordance with the US-Taliban peace deal signed in Doha in February 2020.

    The United States has completed the withdrawal of its forces from Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan’s second main international airport and one of the US-led coalition’s largest main operating bases, Afghan and US officials have confirmed, speaking to multiple media outlets and news agencies.

    “They have not officially handed over the base to us but I can confirm they left the base on Wednesday,” Khoja Yaya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan military in Kandahar, told AFP.

    A US defence official told Stars and Stripes that the base had indeed been transferred to Afghan security forces, with some coalition forces to remain in Kandahar for “a day or two” for security-related reasons.

    The pullout comes amid growing violence around the base, throughout Kandahar province and Afghanistan generally. Last week, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that US forces have faced “some small, harassing attacks” amid their pullout. US forces Afghanistan reported “ineffective indirect fire” against Kandahar Airfield last weekend. That attack was reportedly “addressed” with an airstrike.

    A C-130 Hercules from the 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., prepares for takeoff at the Skardu Airport in Pakistan
    © Photo : U.S. Department of Defense
    Pakistan Rules Out Possibility of Hosting US Troops After Afghanistan Pullout
    On Thursday, Afghan media reported that seven civilians were killed and three others wounded after the explosion of two landmines in Kandahar province. The explosion came several days after the government and the Taliban declared a 3-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

    Kandahar Airfield is a massive military facility with the capacity to house up to 250 aircraft, and has served as a logistics hub, troop transfer area and training base throughout the duration of the 19+ year-long NATO war in Afghanistan. At the height of the war, the facility housed as many as 30,000 troops and foreign mercenaries.

    Kandahar is the known birthplace of the Taliban*, and served as the Islamist militant group’s capital during the civil war of the 1990s. The introduction of US and NATO troops in late 2001 and early 2002 was followed by a years’ long insurgency, including direct fighting, suicide bombings, assassinations, and a terror campaign against government facilities, among them schools seeking to provide girls with an education. The Taliban’s predecessors – the CIA-funded Mujahedeen, used similar tactics during the Soviet war in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

    Afghan security forces abandoned nearly 200 checkpoints in Kandahar province in December 2020 amid the deteriorating security situation.

    In this file photo US Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade wait for helicopter transport as part of Operation Khanjar at Camp Dwyer in Helmand Province in Afghanistan on July 2, 2009.
    © AFP 2021 / MANPREET ROMANA
    Taliban Leader Says US Repeatedly Breached Doha Peace Deal
    Donald Trump’s Pentagon reduced US troop numbers in Afghanistan to 2,500 by the end of his term in January, in accordance with his plans to pull the US out of the “endless war” in the country by May. The Biden administration froze those plans. Instead, Biden announced last month that US and coalition forces would only begin their final withdrawal starting in May, and complete it by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks – which prompted the United States to declare a “war on terror” and invade Afghanistan, ostensibly to capture or kill terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden.

    The Taliban has accused the US of breaching the Doha deal by delaying the withdrawal, and warned of consequences.

    * Designated as a terrorist group in Russia.

    Related:

    Pakistan Rules Out Possibility of Hosting US Troops After Afghanistan Pullout
    Gaza Bombing Continues; Afghanistan Violence; Whistleblowers Persecuted
    Spain's Last Remaining Troops Return From Afghanistan After Nearly 20 Years of Service
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse