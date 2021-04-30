Register
16:31 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The USS Decatur (left) swerved to avoid the Chinese warship, PRC 170 (right) in the South China Sea on September 30

    Pentagon: Conflict With China Not Inevitable, But Both Countries Need to Avoid 'Needless Escalation'

    © Photo : U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    4220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106855/79/1068557979_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_d501bee5c7498163acd96b84d42c6951.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104301082772653-pentagon-conflict-with-china-not-inevitable-but-both-countries-must-avoid-needless-escalation/

    The downturn in relations between the world's two economic superpowers which began under Donald Trump has continued under Joe Biden, with the White House upping military operations near China's borders and waging a diplomatic war against Beijing. On Wednesday, Biden said the US was in a competition with the Asian nation to "win" the 21st century.

    The United States doesn't believe that conflict with China is inevitable, but both sides must do their part in avoiding needless escalation in tensions, deputy secretary of defence Kathleen Hicks has said.

    "The United States and China have every reason to communicate with each other" and "extreme competition" does not necessarily equate to conflict, which both sides have an interest in preventing, Hicks said, speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Aspen Institute, a Washington, DC-based think tank, on Friday.

    "President Biden has stated that while there is going to be extreme competition between the United States and China, we do not need to have conflict. In advancing American interests, we anticipate the US military will often serve as a supporting player to diplomatic, economic and other tools. Central to the military's value is demonstrating the will and capability to credibly deter PRC aggression. This will best position us to avoid a conflict. In the extremis, where our vital interests are threatened, we will ensure the US ability to fight and win," the deputy Pentagon chief added.

    Hicks warned that China now has "the economic, military and technological capability to challenge the international system and American interests within it" using a broad range of tools, "from routine statecraft through the use of sharp power or greyzone tactics, to the potential for sustained combat operations and an expanded and capable nuclear enterprise." She also pointed to the People's Republic's growing military, space and cyber capabilities.

    US Army Air Forces/Library of Congress
    Nuking of Japan Was ‘Totally Unnecessary’ and Didn't End World War II, US Historian Explains
    She went on to stress the importance of US alliances, particularly the US-Japanese partnership, which she suggested was based on "shared values and [a] history of shared sacrifices."

    Hicks did not mention what steps the US side would be taking to stop an escalation.

    The deputy Pentagon chief's comments come following the recent string of escalations against China by the Biden administration, including a dramatic increase in the number of so-called 'freedom of navigation operations' in or near Chinese waters, the beefing up of the US military presence in the Indo-Pacific region generally, new sanctions over China's alleged "genocide" in Xinjiang, an escalation of the trade and tech wars, and claims that Beijing has crushed 'pro-democracy' activists in Hong Kong and is preparing to invade Taiwan. China has denied all the allegations against it, and urged the US to consider its own behaviour, both at home and abroad, before attacking the PRC.

    On Thursday, following President Biden's Wednesday speech to lawmakers in which he said America was "in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson suggested that while it was "natural for the two sides to have competition in some fields," this rivalry should be "like competing with each other for excellence in a racing field, not beating each other in a wrestling arena."

    This undated US Air Force photo shows a U-2 spy plane which is expected to be used by the US in the war against terrorism
    © AFP 2021 / US AIR FORCE
    Beijing Urges US to ‘Restrain Frontline Forces’ After Spy Flights, FONOPS Spike by 20% Under Biden
    The spokesman went on to blast the US's claims about China's "unfair trade practices," saying it was the US side which has been violating the market principle of fair competition and politicizing problems like the environment, technology and commerce. Beijing, he added, would "resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests," now and in the future.

    Also Thursday, a Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson reported a dramatic increase in provocative American behaviour near China, and told the US to back off and stop "escalating regional militarization and threatening regional peace and stability."

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse