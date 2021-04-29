Register
    Steven Melnikoff 175th Infantry Regiment, 29th Division

    US WWII Veterans Hope to Visit Russia Again Once Travel Restrictions Lifted

    Military & Intelligence
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US World War II veterans hope to visit Russia again when the travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are removed, president and CEO of The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation Timothy Davis told Sputnik.

    “What a difficult time for the world, more importantly, our esteemed World War II veterans,” Davis said. “We still have high expectations of returning to Russia - once COVID-19 is over and cleared to travel.”

    Last year, twelve World War II veterans from the United States were scheduled travel to Russia in May to celebrate the anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow as well as visit St. Petersburg and Volgograd.

    The trip, sponsored by the foundation, was canceled due to the measures the various authorities undertook to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    Ahead of the upcoming 76th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9, Davis shared with Sputnik that the majority of the US veterans are doing well and prepared to travel.

    “Most of our veterans are doing great, vaccinated, and are ready for the next mission with me,” he said. “As another year has gone by, time is against us, and we all hope and pray we can help the last living heroes of World War II before it is too late.”

    Davis said they believe the foundation can continue its programs serving World War II veterans through 2025 - the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

    The Greatest GENERATONS Foundation is a charitable organization and is not part of the US federal government. The foundation operates more than 30 chapters across North America and exists because of the generosity of individuals and various organizations that are supportive of its mission.
