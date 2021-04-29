Register
20:39 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Watch: Kalibr Cruise Missile Spirals Out of Control in Test by Russia’s Marshal Shaposhnikov Warship

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082764878_30:-1:1360:748_1200x675_80_0_0_6945cc23192f22fd9d735fce1ac0f596.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104291082765182-watch-kalibr-cruise-missile-spirals-out-of-control-in-test-by-russias-marshal-shaposhnikov-warship/

    While Russian naval strategy has long emphasized long-range missiles as the key to balancing against US aircraft carriers, the 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missile packs an especially nasty surprise to catch enemy ship defenses off-guard: a supersonic terminal phase that triples its speed.

    During a recent test of its new vertical launch tubes, Russia’s Project 1155 destroyer Marshal Shoposhnikov launched several Kalibr cruise missiles, one of which spiraled out of control just seconds after launch.

    Little is known about the test, but it seems to have been part of a recent round of firings in the Sea of Japan in early April. The tests, otherwise successful, were the first time Marshal Shaposhnikov had fired missiles from the Kalibr family since finishing its refit in which vertical launch tubes were installed.

    While the Ministry of Defense released one video of a successful Kalibr launch, another video leaked on social media shows what happens when something goes wrong.

    Less than a second after blasting off from the Marshal Shaposhnikov, something goes wrong with the cruise missile’s engines and it begins to spin violently out of control - so violently, in fact, that the engine is ripped off the body of the missile and the two halves plunge separately into the Sea of Japan.

    Even then, the rocket engine isn’t done creating chaos: its solid fuel continues to burn, spinning the engine around in the sea and churning up a huge maelstrom, occasionally emerging for a thunderous moment before plunging back again. 

    Thanks to its reconstruction completed last year, which converted the ship from a submarine hunter into a multirole destroyer, the Marshal Shaposhnikov can carry up to 16 of the long-range Kalibr missiles. The Kalibrs are versatile as well, capable of striking ships, submarines and land targets, the latter off which were being used in other Sea of Japan tests that were successful. A new version of the Kalibr, the Kalibr-NK, debuted in 2015 when several were fired against Syrian rebels by warships in the Caspian Sea, more than 1,100 miles away.

    While a missile spiraling out of control or exploding can seem dissuading, it is an unfortunate event that sometimes occurs to many models. 

    In 2015, for example, an SM-2 anti-air missile the US Navy destroyer USS The Sullivans attempted to fire instead exploded right out of the launch tube, showering the warship with burning pieces of rocket. In another terrifying incident in 1989, the first time the US Navy tried to fire a Trident II ballistic missile from a submerged submarine, the jet of water surrounding the rocket got inside the engine nozzle as it ignited, sending the missile into a spiral just above the water’s surface before exploding a few seconds later. 

    In one Russian accident in 2009, the third stage of a Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile suffered a bizarre failure that some experts speculated was a damaged nozzle that redirected the jet stream sideways instead of down. The rocket spiraled in the upper atmosphere for some time, creating an enigmatic spiral cloud in the skies over Norway.

    Related:

    Test-Firing of Russia’s Zircon Hypersonic Missile Expected This Summer, Sources Say
    US Reportedly Plans to Spend Nearly $18 Bln on Missile Interceptor for Use Against North Korea, Iran
    Watch: France Tests New Version of M51 Ballistic Missile, But Atypical Trajectory Questions Remain
    Tags:
    Sea of Japan, test firing, Marshal Shaposhnikov Destroyer, Kalibr 3M54
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse