Register
20:04 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Watch: France Tests New Version of M51 Ballistic Missile, But Atypical Trajectory Questions Remain

    Ministère des Armées
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 09
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082752627_0:208:1200:883_1200x675_80_0_0_bd59b3b014b848136d0354b978f40bc6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104281082752656-watch-france-tests-new-version-of-m51-ballistic-missile-but-atypical-trajectory-questions-remain/

    France’s four Triomphant-class submarines field the country’s small nuclear deterrent, and although some have suggested Paris scrap its nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the defense sector is reluctant to let such knowledge slip out of regular use.

    The French Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday the successful firing of an M51.2 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the latest version of the weapon that underpins Paris’ nuclear deterrent. However, some questions about the test remain unanswered.

    Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly expressed her “great satisfaction” at the success of the test, noting the missile did not have any of the 10 multiple independent reentry vehicle (MIRV) nuclear warheads typically mounted on top.

    However, as Sputnik reported, the missile might still have tested a new maneuverable reentry vehicle. Maritime safety warnings put out earlier this week marking off areas of the Atlantic Ocean in which parts of the rocket would fall failed to adhere to a standard ballistic flight path, with the final splashdown site for the reentry vehicle being significantly far enough away from a standard trajectory to warrant comment from observers.

    ​The War Zone highlighted the potential for Wednesday’s test to be the debut flight of the anticipated V-Max hypersonic glide vehicle, which ArianeGroup began work on in 2019. Glide vehicles like Russia’s Avangard and the United States’ AGM-183 Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) are highly maneuverable, which makes them hard to intercept, and are boosted to their March 5+ speed by rockets similar or identical to those used in the first stage of a ballistic missile. 

    Avangard is launched atop Russia’s UR-100N, R36M2 and RS-28 intercontinental ballistic missiles, which existed before the hypersonic weapon was developed, so it’s conceivable the M51.2, a new version of the M51 SLBM adopted in 2015 and also built by ArianeGroup, might similarly be adopted to field the V-Max as well.

    If it was a hypersonic test, it would likely be the first such weapon deployable from a ballistic missile submarine.

    That could also explain why Wednesday’s missile was launched from land rather than a Triomphant-class submarine, as the M51 test last June was. Observers earlier this month noted that France’s missile range instrumentation ship Monge, which carries a host of powerful radars for tracking missiles in flight, had arrived in Norfolk, Virginia, not far from the target area. The US Navy’s USAV Worthy missile range instrumentation ship was also spotted in San Diego days before the anticipated first flight of the ARRW, which ultimately failed to launch.

    ​A US Air Force RC-135S Cobra Ball spy plane, also specialized for watching missile launches, monitored the test as well. However, both the Cobra Ball and the missile range instrumentation ships can also be used for regular ballistic missile tests, and it may simply be that Paris wants extra information about this new version of the M51, considering one of the rockets blew up in a 2013 test launched from a submarine off the coast of Brittany.

    The French Ministry of the Armed Forces is notoriously tight-lipped about its tests, but as of yet, no announcement about a hypersonic test has been made. It’s also possible that Wednesday’s launch tested another kind of MIRV with increased maneuverability, or another method of deploying existing MIRVs, which are themselves somewhat maneuverable, although nothing like what a hypersonic glide vehicle is capable of.

    Related:

    US Air Force Tests Fires Minuteman 3 Ballistic Missile as Biden to Review Nuclear Update Plans
    Forthcoming French Atlantic Ocean Missile Test Suspected as Hypersonic Weapon Debut - Report
    US Reportedly Plans to Spend Nearly $18 Bln on Missile Interceptor for Use Against North Korea, Iran
    Tags:
    missile test, hypersonic weapons, France, submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse