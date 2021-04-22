Iran Conducts Test Flights of 'Suicide' Drone - Video

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has performed test flight of its so-called suicide drone, footage released by the state-run Press TV shows.
The video shows a triangle-shaped Iranian UAV crash into a target and explode.
UPDATE— Press TV (@PressTV) April 21, 2021
Iran’s IRGC also released footage of its suicide drone test flight pic.twitter.com/t4PCUpFthz
Earlier this month, Iran reported an incident at its Natanz nuclear power facility that damaged the plant's electricity grid, in what Salehi described as "nuclear terrorism".
Last week, Iran notified the IAEA of its intention to begin to enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity. The decision to boost uranium enrichment and to install modernised centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility was made in light of the recent incident.
