Germany Reportedly Plans to Speed Up Afghanistan Withdrawal, Complete Pullout by Early July

A garrison of Bundeswehr troops has been stationed in Afghanistan since 2002, with Germany intervening in the conflict alongside its US allies in NATO after America itself invaded the Central Asian nation in late 2001 on the pretext of responding to the 9/11 terror attacks.

Germany intends to speed up the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, and plans to complete the process by 4 July, Deutschen Presse-Agentur reports, citing a Defence Ministry briefing to members of the German parliament, the Bundestag.

About 1,100 German troops are stationed in Afghanistan at the moment, with the Bundeswehr contingent being the largest foreign force in the country besides that of the United States.

The Bundestag extended the Afghanistan mission by 10 months in March, several weeks before US President Joe Biden's announcement in April that American forces would withdraw from the war-torn country by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. After that, NATO announced that it too would be withdrawing its forces by the US deadline.

59 German troops were killed in Afghanistan throughout the deployment, which marked its 19th anniversary in January. The Afghan operation has been the bloodiest in Germany's post-World War II military history.

When troops were first deployed, the Bundeswehr was promised that they would be stationed in the country for a short period of time to stabilise the country and restore order. Their mission has gone on to last over a generation, with German troops heavily engaged in the training of Afghan security forces.

The war has reportedly cost Berlin over 16 billion euros, a hefty sum, but far below the $2+ trillion spent by the United States on the Afghan conflict.

Withdrawal Made Possible by Trump Administration

The end of the US and NATO mission in Afghanistan was made possible by the Trump administration, which in February 2020 signed a peace deal with the Taliban in Doha which promised the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange for a commitment by the Islamist militia not to allow terrorists such as al-Qaeda* and Daesh (ISIS)* to freely operate in the country and plot attacks against the West.

The Doha agreement envisioned the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan by 1 May. Upon stepping into office, President Joe Biden delayed the withdrawal. Biden announced that the final withdrawal would only begin in May, and be complete by 11 September.

The Taliban has warned the US and its allies to stick to the terms of the original agreement, and ominously stated last week that "if the agreement is breached and foreign forces fail to exit our country on the specified date, problems will certainly be compounded and those whom failed to comply with the agreemetn will be held liable."

* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

