Estonian Army Learns to Fly US-Made Surveillance Drones

"Puma is an effective intelligence tool, which allows the brigade and battalions to detect the enemy even before they start active operations, regardless of the time of day," Captain Kristjan Muuli said, as cited by the army's statement.
The training program for soldiers includes tactical planning of operations and a wide range of flight practice.
The RQ-20 Puma is an unmanned aircraft system, designed to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering and adjust artillery fire within a radius of more than ten kilometers (6,2 miles) while in the air for several hours. The drone is equipped with sensors allowing it to detect targets both during day and night.
