08:02 GMT14 April 2021
    UK soldiers walk at a base in Kandahar on 6 May 2010.

    UK to Withdraw All Its Troops from Afghanistan Amid US Pullout, Report Says

    Biden reportedly plans to withdraw US forces months beyond the deadline agreed by the Trump administration with the signing of the peace agreement with the Taliban in Doha in February 2020.

    The United Kingdom is going to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan following Biden’s alleged plan to pull out all American troops from the country before the 20th anniversary of the 11 September terror attacks.

    There are currently around 750 UK soldiers stationed in Afghanistan and they would struggle after the US troops left due to their reliance on American infrastructure, The Times said, citing sources.

    According to the newspaper, the UK plans to hand over control of the academy in Kabul where troops help to train Afghan soldiers to the government.

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 22, 2007.
    US Leaving Afghanistan by May 1 Deadline ‘Dangerous’, House Armed Services Chair Says

    Earlier, several media reported, citing administration sources, that US President Joe Biden plans to publicly set the deadline for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan to 11 September.

    The administration of Donald Trump planned to complete the withdrawal of US forces from the country by May, in accordance with the 2020 US-Taliban peace deal. President Biden, however, pushed back the withdrawal deadline in January, while NATO began a troop surge. The Taliban has threatened to resume attacks on coalition forces once the original deadline expires.

    Afghanistan is the longest war in US and NATO history. The war began in November 2001, with the US launching an invasion of the country on the pretext of its sheltering of Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda* leader held responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks. Bin Laden was killed in a US SEAL team raid in neighbouring Pakistan in May 2011, but US and NATO forces remained in Afghanistan to help prop up the Kabul government against the Taliban insurgency.

