Sign of Admiration? US Pilot Spotted Wearing 'Russian Sleeve Patch' During Military Exercise

A US pilot was spotted wearing a Russian Air Force's sleeve patch during the Point Blank military exercises, which are taking place in the UK. The image posted on Royal Air Force Lakenheath's Facebook account shows a pilot sitting in the jet while sporting a patch emblazoned with "Russia."
The image baffled some users, who accused the pilot of "betrayal and wearing “enemy’s" insignia. However, wearing patches and helmet covers of other countries' armed forces is a common practice for pilots who play the role of an enemy during military exercises. Some units even replicate adversaries’ insignias and liveries on the jets.
All comments
Show new comments (0)