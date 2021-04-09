Register
10:20 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sailors stand on the deck of the new type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy as it participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, 23 April 2019

    China Rolls Out One More Stealth Destroyer That ‘Dwarfs’ US’ Zumwalt-Class Ship, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    162
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082578788_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d36481de7535db27c6a8792368c1cfd8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104091082579345-china-rolls-out-one-more-stealth-destroyer-that-dwarfs-us-zumwalt-class-ship-report-says/

    The warship is capable of performing anti-submarine and anti-ship roles, and can serve as an escort to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s burgeoning aircraft carrier fleet.

    Сhina rolled out its sophisticated destroyer, which can shoot down satellites and ballistic nuclear missiles, during a training exercise on Thursday.

    The drill saw the Nanchang, a Type 055 Renhai class stealth guided-missile destroyer, joining the Liaoning aircraft carrier group.

    With the warship’s displacement exceeding 12,000 tonnes, the Type 055 is the world's second-most powerful destroyer after the US Navy's Zumwalt-class, according to the newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP).

    The Sun newspaper, in turn, reported that the Type 055 “dwarfs its American opponent in stealth and surreptitiousness”.

    The 180 meter (580 foot) long Chinese vessel has 112 vertical launch missile cells, which can launch a combination of surface-to-air, anti-ship, land-attack and anti-submarine missiles.

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fireworks explode next to China's new domestically-built 10,000-ton Type 055 destroyer during a launching ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017
    © AP Photo / Wang Donghai/Xinhua
    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fireworks explode next to China's new domestically-built 10,000-ton Type 055 destroyer during a launching ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017

    The SCMP cited Collin Koh, a research fellow from the Singapore-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, as calling the Type 055 the most capable surface combatant in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

    According to Koh, and the destroyer's integration into China’s aircraft carrier group would help boost its combat capabilities.

    “The Type 055 has a significant improvement over the preceding classes of destroyers, in particular the Type 052D, boasting a much larger weapons payload that gives unprecedented defensive and offensive capabilities to the PLA Navy”, he added.

    FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo provided by Xinhua News Agency, the Shandong aircraft carrier is docked at a naval port in Sanya in southern China's Hainan Province
    © AP Photo / Li Gang
    China's First Carrier-Based Early Warning Plane Continues Flight Tests, Report Says
    As far as a carrier task force is concerned, the destroyer will serve as “a key node for fleet air defence and its main offensive punch besides the carrier’s own combat air wing”, the expert argued.

    The Nanchang is one of China’s two Type 055 destroyers which is currently in active service. A total of six such ships are reportedly due to enter service with the PLAN in the not-so-distant future.

    Related:

    China’s Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Gets Superstructure Overhaul (PHOTOS)
    People’s Liberation Army-Navy Declares Chinese Carrier Liaoning a ‘Combat Ship’
    China’s Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Sails Through Taiwan Strait’s Contested Waters
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, destroyer, warship, navy, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse