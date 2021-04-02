Register
22:11 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a multiple rocket launcher

    US Air Force Bomber Chief Dismisses Army’s Ground-Based Missile Push as ‘Expensive’ and ‘Stupid’

    © Flickr / Fort Bragg
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103873/30/1038733058_0:42:1200:717_1200x675_80_0_0_6fe9fd35103cd52647787a2f87b19437.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104021082525108-us-air-force-bomber-chief-dismisses-armys-ground-based-missile-push-as-expensive-and-stupid/

    While the US Army tries to edge its way into the hypersonic weapons game with a ground-launched intermediate-range missile, the US Air Force is seeking to defend its turf as the Pentagon’s supreme long-range strike service.

    The US Army’s primary modernization focus is its Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) program, intended to give the Army missile and artillery weaponry capable of surface-to-surface strikes from increasingly long distances. However, the head of the US’ bomber fleet let slip earlier this week that he thinks that’s a really dumb idea.

    “Why in the world would we entertain a brutally expensive idea when we don’t, as the [Defense] Department, have the money to go do that?” Gen. Timothy Ray, who leads Air Force Global Strike Command, asked the hosts of the Mitchell Institute’s Aerospace Advantage podcast released on Thursday.

    “I’ve had a few congressmen ask me. And you know what? Honestly I think it’s stupid,” Ray continued, according to Defense News. “I just think it’s a stupid idea to go and invest that kind of money that recreates something that the service has mastered and that we’re doing already right now. Why in the world would you try that? I try to make sure that my language isn’t a little more colorful than it is, but give me a break.”

    In particular, Ray argued it would be hard to sell regional partners in Europe and Asia on the Army’s new weapons, whereas bombers have “a proven capability” to strike targets at extended range.

    According to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, the service has already spent $1.3 billion on its LRPF program and he asked lawmakers last month to okay another $1.7 billion for fiscal year 2021, $800 million of which will go towards a ground-launched hypersonic missile battery. In all, the Army foresees spending $10 billion over the next decade on LRPF.

    Some of the other weapons developed by the Army for the program have included the M982A1 Excalibur extended range guided artillery shell, with a range of 43 miles, and the Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA), the massive mobile cannon that fires it. Many are more recent additions, since their longer ranges potentially violated the terms of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which then-US President Donald Trump allowed to lapse in 2019. The treaty banned American and Russian ground-launched missiles with ranges of between 500 kilometers and 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,420 miles), which were feared for their ability to conduct a lightning-quick nuclear strike. 

    Another weapon created under the program include the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), a longer-range missile that will replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fired by the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platform. The Army is also adapting the US Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile and Standard Missile 6 (SM-6), originally an air defense weapon converted to surface strike.

    With such ultra-long ranges, these weapons are expected to rely on “spotter” aircraft, which could be drones but also F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, which have proven in tests to be able to transmit accurate targeting information on enemy positions to HIMARS units.

    However, the Marine Corps’ long-range fires program has proven no more popular: in December, lawmakers gutted the USMC’s budget for developing its own version of the Tomahawk as well as a ground-based version of the Naval Strike Missile. The UMSC is looking to revamp its warfighting doctrine, shifting away from heavy land fighting units and toward a combination of naval units and deployable front-line assets like the HIMARS, which can be flown into forward areas at the start of a conflict and then quickly moved again.

    Related:

    Pentagon Wants New Command and Control System to Counter Hypersonic and Cruise Missile Threat
    From Missiles to Medicine: New US Bill Would Use New ICBM Program Money to Fund COVID-19 Vaccines
    US Air Force Likely About to Test-Fire ARRW Hypersonic Missile for First Time - Report
    Tags:
    stupid things, hypersonic weapons, Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) Missile, US Air Force, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse