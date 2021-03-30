Register
20:39 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Army and Air Force service members assisted USAID with the transportation of nearly 12,000 pounds of medical kits from the Netherlands, through Germany and on to Lebanon.

    ‘Infinite Game’: US Army White Paper Reveals Plans for New Field of ‘Narrative Competition’

    US Army
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    3011
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080150064_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b0502736536151bdb2d949057ea6c730.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202103301082492447-infinite-game-us-army-white-paper-reveals-plans-for-new-field-of-narrative-competition/

    The US State Department last year unveiled a multi-decade plan for a struggle against China at home and abroad similar to the US approach to the Soviet Union at the start of the Cold War. Other declassified documents have shown that while they publicly deny it, in private, US officials see it as another struggle between capitalism and socialism.

    In great power competition with Russia and China, the US Army is going to be asked to pull a larger weight than in past conflicts. According to a new white paper, the service will have a “critical” role in cultivating support and dependency on the US by its regional partners and keep them away from Chinese or Russian influence.

    The new document, which was viewed by Defense News, essentially breaks down the “competition” part of “great power competition” by acknowledging that it takes place in many spheres beyond that of armed military conflict, including the “soft power” areas of reputation, disaster relief, and economic exchange. The term “great power competition” was first applied to the US’ present geo-political situation vis-a-vis Russia and China in the 2017 White House National Security Strategy, expressing fears that China’s rise could eclipse the US and that Beijing would behave toward other nations as Washington has.

    The paper, authored by Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, refers to this expanded competition as “an infinite game,” calling to mind the “Great Game” euphemism used by European empires in the 19th and early 20th centuries for their genocidal colonial wars that enveloped the globe as one empire positioned for superiority over the others.

    According to Defense News, the white paper is part of a larger shift toward a “multi-domain operations” warfighting concept, which breaks down into competition, crisis and conflict phases. This is, essentially, a redrawing of the US Army’s roles in a globally coordinated effort between other domains, which include seapower, airpower, cyberpower, and the Pentagon’s most recent addition, spacepower.

    Another white paper published last week on that transformation, which is expected to begin next year, explains why the Army is approaching what is now widely accepted as a multi-decade struggle against China and Russia in this multifaceted way.

    “By 2040, China and Russia will have weaponized all instruments of national power to undermine the collective wills of the United States, Allies and partners, while simultaneously cultivating their own security partnerships,” the white paper says. “This will lead to an unstructured international environment where the line between conflict and peace is blurred. As China and Russia continue to modernize their militaries, the Joint Force will find it increasingly difficult to deter their illicit and aggressive actions.”

    In other words, the US must muster every available tool it has to pull other nations away from Russia and China, whether by hook or by crook, by carrot or by stick.

    ‘Narrative Competition’

    According to the new white paper, the Army can play a major role in cultivating a belief in other nations that it’s good to be on the US’ side instead of Russia’s or China’s, whether it’s because of Washington’s ability to answer a nation’s defense or disaster needs faster and more effectively, or simply that their militaries have become so intertwined with those of the US in terms of operations.

    “A reputation for strength and reliability is a significant competitive benefit that might cause adversaries to seek less ambitious objectives or, in some instances, to choose not to compete at all and seek cooperation instead,” the document says. “The Army contributes to narrative competition by being a lethal, competent, credible force and being recognized as such by key audiences among allies and partners as well as adversaries.”

    An example given is the “gunboat diplomacy” of US Navy ships calling to port around the globe, but the paper also advocates for keeping “forward presence” military bases around the world, so that the US can be the first to respond to local disasters with “useful assistance” before aid can arrive from afar. And, of course, it enables a quick military force response as well.

    Finally, the paper notes the importance of large multinational exercises for building and maintaining ties. These include officer exchanges, intelligence-sharing and logistical support, among other perks, which it says can help sway a US partner away from China or Russia. Again, these are more common for the Navy and Air Force, but the white paper sees a major role for the Army as well.

    Related:

    ‘Double Standards and Hypocrisy’: China Publishes Report on 2020 Human Rights Abuses in US
    China and Iran Now Close Partners After 'Game Changer' Investment Pact
    Blinken Accuses China of Trying to Undermine US-Dominated World Order
    Tags:
    Russia, China, great power ambitions, white paper, narrative, soft power, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse