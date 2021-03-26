Register
20:15 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian S-400 air defence system launches missile during drills

    US Worried About Allies Buying S-400s Because It Might Detect F-35 Stealth Jets, Media Claims

    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    2193
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082462075_0:170:3192:1964_1200x675_80_0_0_80ccc1c78a2f9bdabb886847dafde1a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202103261082462160-us-worried-about-allies-buying-s-400s-because-it-might-detect-f-35-stealth-jets-media-claims/

    The US has already slammed its NATO ally, Turkey, over its the latter's decision to buy air defence missile systems from Russia, and now is pressing India to abandone alleged plans to buy the same weapons from Moscow.

    The US fears that its stealth jets are visible to the S-400s, a suspicion that may be behind Washington's efforts to dissuade allies and partners from buying the Russian missile systems, The National Interest, an online media outlet, alleged.

    The National Interest indicated that the F-22 and the F-35 fighter jet, as well as the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, rely on speed and ability to rapidly enter and exit air defence radar zones. However, as the outlet points out, the S-400s have become increasingly advanced as they now communicate their radar data in real-time.

    F-35 Joint Program Office
    An F-35A releases ordnance during a dual capable aircraft (DCA) test flight in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, on October 22, 2019.

    According to The National Interest online website, this feature might allow the S-400 to negate the US jets' advantage to give the Russian weapon the ability to effectively track and shoot down American stealth fighters.

    The online outlet posted a story suggesting that this feature of S-400, which Moscow has long advertised, might be behind the Pentagon's recent efforts to convince India to abandon its reported plans to buy the Russian air defence missile system. It would also explain why Washington slapped sanctions against its NATO ally – Turkey – after the latter refused to ditch the S-400s it had bought.

    How Washington Opposes World-Wide S-400 Sales

    The US claimed at the time that the motive for sanctions and the freezing of F-35 sales to Ankara was the incompatibility of the Russian weapons to the NATO defence grid. Later, Washington alleged that Moscow can obtain critical information about F-35s via S-400s deployed in Turkey, but refused to work with Ankara to prevent the potential vulnerability. More recently, the White House has blamed Turkey for purportedly not acting as a "US ally" by making the sovereign decision to buy S-400s from Russia.

    Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    Ankara Not Seeking US Permit for Use of Russia's S-400 Systems, Turkish Official Says

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed White House criticism of his government's deal with Moscow and repeatedly reminded Washington how Ankara unsuccessfully tried to procure Patriot missile systems from the US for years. He explained that Turkey had no other choice than to look elsewhere to boost its national security. He rejected all US attempts to meddle in the country's sovereign affairs and suggested the creation of a working group to reach a compromise on the issue instead. The proposal, however, has been so far been ignored by the US.

    Related:

    US Secretary of State Blinken Urges Turkey to Ditch Russian S-400s
    Pentagon Chief Says India Should Forgo Buying Russia's S-400s to Avoid US Sanctions
    US Seeks Further Dialogue With Turkey on S-400 Bilaterally and Through NATO, Diplomat Says
    US Has Delhi in a ‘Dilemma’: Former Indian PM's Advisor on US Threat of Sanctions over S-400 Deal
    US Will 'Expel' India From Quad if Delhi Buys S-400 Missile Systems From Russia, Warns BJP Lawmaker
    Tags:
    Turkey, India, US, S-400 Triumph, S-400, F-35, F-22
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Major Inconvenience: Behold Ever Given, The Ship Blocking Suez Canal
    Major Inconvenience: Behold Ever Given, The Ship Blocking Suez Canal
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse