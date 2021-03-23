Secret Israeli Military Bases' Locations Reportedly Revealed in Major Map Mishap

The classified data has since been removed from an online map, but it is unclear how long it was up and how many people might have made screengrabs of the bases' locations.

A detailed map of COVID-19 testing centres in Israel, published by the National Emergency Portal, has apparently revealed a bit more than it was supposed to. According to the newspaper Haaretz, the map also included information about Israeli military bases, including those that Tel Aviv normally does not advertise (let alone disclose their location). The map reportedly showed where Israel Air Force and Military Intelligence bases are located.

The map was purportedly so detailed that it not only showed the locations and the names of the military facilities, but even revealed their size and their exact boundaries. Such information could potentially be used by Tel Aviv's adversaries, should they choose to attack the country or a specific military compound.

The release of the information about military bases was carried out by mistake and the classified data has since been removed from the online map, an IDF spokesperson told Haaretz in response to a request. According to the spokesperson, the "marking" of the IDF facilities on the map was not done by the military, "but copied from the existing map on the [civilian] website".

It is unclear, however, how many people could have seen the map before it was fixed, and if any screengrabs of the classified information had been made. The leak of the normally concealed data comes as the IDF continues to fight external threats to the country, including those coming from the military wings of Hamas and Hezbollah according to Tel Aviv. Israel says that the two make hundreds of attempts to attack the country every year, including via rocket and mortar fire, as well as via launching incendiary balloons.