Register
23:15 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Residents of Boynton Beach, Florida, inspect a US Air Force BQM-167A aerial target system that washed ashore on March 19, 2021

    Photos: 20-Foot-Long US Air Force Targeting Drone Washes Up on Florida Beach

    © Photo : YouTube / WPLG Local 10
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082421586_0:0:1347:759_1200x675_80_0_0_3022a725702dc0d224f5a11c9e8c454f.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202103221082421795-photos-20-foot-long-us-air-force-targeting-drone-washes-up-on-florida-beach/

    The US military has a long history of accidentally losing, dropping, and firing some of its most potent weapons, including four nuclear bombs in a bomber crash near Greenland. However, sometimes the mishaps are a bit more innocuous.

    Residents in a southern Florida town were a bit puzzled last week after they found a strange-looking orange rocket washed up from the sea. According to the US Air Force, it’s a drone used for target practice.

    It’s big, it’s orange, it looks like a missile and it says US Air Force on the side. The residents of Boynton Beach, Florida could be forgiven for fearing it could be an unexploded military weapon of some kind. 

    ​According to the Palm Beach Post, the beach was closed on Friday morning after someone found the rocket, but was reopened after it was deemed safe.

    So what is it, exactly? According to the Air Force Times, the device is called a BQM-167A aerial target system, and was almost certainly launched by Tyndall Air Base on the Florida Panhandle, which is on the opposite side of Florida from the Atlantic-facing Boyton Beach. That means it had to have gotten caught in the Gulf Stream and floated for perhaps two or three months to get to its present location.

    ​The drone, which resembles a missile with a rocket engine attached at an odd angle, is made out of carbon fiber and epoxy resins and used for target practice for both aircraft and surface units.

    “The system can be deployed to provide a threat-representative target for the test and evaluation of new air-to-air weapons systems of the USAF and the US Department of Defence (DoD),” Airforce Technology noted. “The aerial target system is also used to provide training for aviators in an air-to-air combat environment.”

    While it’s unclear which exercise the wayward drone was launched in, Tyndall announced in November it was using them for its Checkered Flag 20-1 drills. Photos posted with a press release show several BQM-167A drones lined up ready to be launched.

    Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves
    Several BQM-164 unmanned drones prepare to launch in support of exercise Checkered Flag 20-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 13, 2019.
    "This is not the first time this has happened," USAF spokesperson Lt. Savannah Bray told the Palm Beach Post. "We are able to retrieve the vast majority of them, but every so often weather or winds pick up and we are unable to recover it, and they later wash up on shore."

    In fact, the device has a phone number on the side to call in case you find it. It’s understandable why they’d want it back, too: each rocket costs $570,000. Typically, the Air Force sends out boats to retrieve them, but sometimes weather gets in the way.

    This isn’t the only recent strange encounter south Floridians have had with US military rockets: last month, Miami residents spotted evidence of a mysterious rocket launch off the coast that was later revealed to be a US Navy test of a Trident submarine-launched ballistic missile.

    Related:

    Video of Enigmatic Object the 'Size of Car' Spotted in Florida Sky Triggers UFO Speculations Online
    US Air National Guard Sends Squadron of F-35s From Vermont to Florida for ‘Combat Readiness’ Testing
    Surprise, Surprise: Trump Drives Past His Supporters at Presidents Day Rally in Florida - Video
    Tags:
    Florida, drone, targeting system, Tyndall Air Force Base
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse