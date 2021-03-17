S-300 System Vehicle Reportedly Blocks Highway in Moscow Region After Sliding to Roadside

A vehicle belonging to an S-300 air defence system has had its rear wheel axle slip off the road as it was driving through the A-107 – one of the Moscow region's circle-shaped highways, a source in local law enforcement said. As a result of the incident, the vehicle, weighing several tonnes, has reportedly blocked the road for hours as the military tugged it back from the roadside. The incident did not result in any casualties.
It is unclear from the report which part of the air defence system got off-road. The S-300, just like its "bigger brother" S-400, consists of several elements, including a missile launcher, radars for long and close ranges, and a command post.
The A-107, where the incident took place, was originally built by the USSR for the needs of the capital's air defences. The Soviet air defence systems circulated along the road, ensuring that Moscow remained a no-fly zone for enemy aircraft and missiles. Despite being kept in secret and not appearing on maps until 1988, many locals used the convenient highway, which was later opened to the public in the 1980s.
