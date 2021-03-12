Register
17:34 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian navy fires a Mehrab missile during the Velayat-90 naval wargames in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (file)

    Admiral Lauds Iranian Navy’s Smart Missiles, Says Further Efforts Needed to Strengthen Capabilities

    © AFP 2021 / EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105126/44/1051264467_0:103:2440:1475_1200x675_80_0_0_f2cd948ef7f965a0c7c297d88ce978a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202103121082327174-admiral-lauds-iranian-navys-smart-missiles-says-further-efforts-needed-to-strengthen-capabilities/

    The Islamic Republic is one of just a handful countries whose military industry has the ability to produce domestically almost all the components necessary to produce a range of advanced armaments, from defence electronics and rocketry parts to steel, chemicals and other resources.

    Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi has praised the force’s ability to amass an impressive collection of advanced equipment, but added that further efforts were necessary for the Islamic Republic to attain its desired place in the world.

    “With the unremitting efforts of its staff, the Navy has been able to equip itself with an array of equipment, including smart missiles. Still, we are still only at the beginning of the road, and with redoubled efforts we can achieve the privileged and appropriate position of Islamic Iran in the international community,” Khanzadi said, speaking at a visit to a naval academy in the Caspian Sea port city of Noshahr on Friday.

    Pointing to Iran’s vast maritime borders and long, proud history of navigation, Khanzadi stressed that expanding the power, prestige and capabilities of the Navy are of tremendous importance to the country.

    Iran’s coastline runs 2,440 km, with its southern part situated in the highly sensitive and strategic Persian Gulf, which accounts for about 35 percent of the world’s seaborne oil shipments and 20 percent of all oil traded worldwide. The Navy and Revolutionary Guards naval force guard the country’s maritime borders with a broad assortment of vessels, ranging from small machinegun- and rocket-armed speedboats to frigates, corvettes and submarines.

    Iran's navy short-range missile drill
    © AP Photo
    Iran's navy short-range missile drill

    Weapons Workshop

    The Islamic Republic has the capability to manufacture an array of smart weapons, ranging from the Sadid-345 smart guided bombs equipped aboard aircraft and some drone designs, to the Qassad, a 2,000 pound electro-optic-guided bomb carried by Iran’s F-4 Phantoms IIs. Military engineers have also experimented with machinegun and explosive-fitted robotic combat vehicles for use by the Army.

    Last year, Armed Forces Commander in Chief Gen. Kioumars Heydari boasted that the country had amassed an array of “smart, pinpoint, digital and electronic weapons to counter the possible threats to the country,” and stressed that the military’s advances in “mobility, agility and combat capability” were achieved thanks to the principle of self-sufficiency in both equipment and technologies.

    Two hovercraft of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard come ashore, as they take part in manoeuvres in the Gulf and Sea of Oman, Wednesday, 5 April 2006. The Revolutionary Guard, the elite branch of Iran's military, have been holding manoeuvres - code-named Great Prophet - since 31 March, touting what they call domestically built technological advances in their armed forces. (AP Photo/Mehr News, Sajjad Safari)
    © AP Photo / Sajjad Safari
    Iran Set to Unveil Domestically Manufactured Military Hovercraft
    Iran was largely cut off from its US and Western European arms suppliers through most of the 1980s in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution and the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988. A new international embargo was announced in 2010 and remained in place until October 2020. This situation, combined with the perceived imminent threat to the country’s security from the US and its regional allies, prompted Tehran to develop everything from small arms and drones to advanced air defences, tanks and even warships.

    While it has been forced to manufacture many arms from scratch, the country’s defence spending as a percentage of GDP compares favourably to its potential regional adversaries. Last year, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated that Iran spent about $12.6 billion of defence in 2019 (equivalent to 13.3 percent of GDP). For comparison, Saudi Arabia spent $61.8 billion (20.3 percent of GDP) and Israel spent $20.5 billion (13.2 percent) during the same period.

    Related:

    Iran Set to Unveil Domestically Manufactured Military Hovercraft
    Biden's White House Wants to Avoid Public Confrontation With Israel Over Iran
    US Says Doesn’t Want to Give ‘Misimpression’ It’s ‘Incentivizing’ Iran to Return to Nuclear Talks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse