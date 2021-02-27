Register
01:42 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US soldiers stand near the landmark Hands of Victory, built by executed Iraqi president Saddam Hussein to commemorate Iraq's victory in the Iran-Iraq war, inside Baghdad's Green Zone as they prepare to go on a mission on July 5, 2008

    US Officials Reportedly Raise Threat Level for Troops Stationed in Iraq After Recent Syria Strikes

    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107090/13/1070901382_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_f0fe470d00507b23610788bdc09ffb69.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102271082201966-us-officials-raise-threat-level-for-troops-stationed-in-iraq-after-recent-syria-strikes---report/

    The Biden Administration launched seven precision-guided missiles at facilities in eastern Syria on Thursday, later explaining the strike was in retaliation for at least three rocket attacks against Iraqi installations that house American forces and contractors. The Pentagon recently indicated the intended targets were “Iranian-backed militia.”

    Leadership with the US’ Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve reportedly raised the threat level for American service members in Iraq on Friday over concerns that a response to the US airstrikes could be imminent. 

    Citing two sources familiar with the changes, Fox News reported that officials also placed American contractors stationed at the Balad Air Base on high alert, requiring all individuals on base to be fitted with protective gear when outside of “hardened” buildings. 

    Additionally, only “mission-essential” movement will be allowed at the base between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time.

    Although the recent changes may reportedly last for a period of several days, sources stated the move was a “routine precaution” in light of the current events. A source told the outlet that the “protection of coalition troops is the #1 priority, so taking force protection levels higher is wise and prudent.”

    Earlier Friday, the US Defense Department stood firm in its decision to launch the strikes, with Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby telling reporters that the launch sent a “very clear signal that the US is going to protect its people, it’s going to protect its interests and it’s going to protect its partners.”

    "It was very much a defensive operation," Kirby said, "as well as to send a strong signal about our resolve."

    Kirby’s remarks were later echoed by US President Joe Biden, who told reporters that the strikes effectively informed Iran that “you can’t act with impunity,” and that Tehran must “be careful” with its choices.

    Iran has condemned the US airstrikes and referred to the “aggressive attack” as a “violation of international law.” Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, noted in a statement that the Thursday strikes violated both the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and will only work to further destabilize the region.

    The airstrikes are believed to have completely destroyed nine buildings and partially damaged two other facilities. As assessments are ongoing, an official death toll has not yet been confirmed.

    Related:

    Pentagon to Review Deployment of US Military Across World, Austin Says
    Military Investigating After Enough C-4 to Blow Up 10 Cars Goes Missing From US Marine Corps Base
    US Admits Problem of Civilian Casualties, Collateral Damage in Military Operations in Middle East
    Ex-US Military Leaders Back ACLU Petition for SCOTUS to Declare Male-Only Draft Unconstitutional
    US Military Choppers Accused of Repeatedly Breaking Law by Flying Dangerously Low Over Japan
    Tags:
    Airstrikes, threat, contractors, US soldiers, US troops, Balad, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse