Armenia Not Ruling Out Joint Arms Production With Russia

"Why not? To begin with, Armenian-Russian joint ventures are already functioning in Armenia, and further work in this direction is underway", he said, answering a question about the arms production.
Harutyunyan added that his country will be also working on "creation and expansion of the network of regional certified centres for the maintenance and modernisation of weapons and military equipment".
According to the minister, Yerevan is also interested in expanding the 102nd military base of the Russian armed forces' Southern Military District in the eastern Armenian city of Gyumri.
"The issue of expanding and strengthening the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Armenia has also been on the agenda. And the Armenian side has always been interested in this for a simple reason that the base is included at full strength in the United Group of Forces of the Armenian and Russian armed forces. And, therefore, the expansion of the base' capabilities automatically leads to the increase of the joint group's potential that operates on a bilateral basis in the Caucasus region of the collective security", he said.
Harutyunyan stressed that the Moscow took into account the recent developments in the region and made the right decisions regarding the expansion of the base' capability, adding that there was no need to establish a second Russian military base in the country. However, the minister added that Russia and Armenia considered the relocation of some units from the Russian base further to the east of Armenia.
