China Releases First Video of Bloody Night When Galwan Valley Turned Red

The first video of the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash, released by Chinese state media on 19 February, shows Chinese officer Qi Fabao explaining a situation to soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Indian Army.
As the video proceeds, forces from both sides are seen in confrontational mood wielding unconventional weapons and wading through the Galwan River. Chaos ensues as a group of soldiers engage in a scuffle.
More forces from both sides join in as the scuffle continues unabated even as the sun begins to fade and night sets in.
First ever Videos of #GalwanValley clash between Indian army and China's PLA— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 19, 2021
Courtesy- Chinese state media pic.twitter.com/UASvvorTYU
Qi Fabao, who was seriously injured in the skirmish, received the title of "hero regiment commander for defending the border". In the overnight clash on 15 to 16 June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed and China admitted on Friday that four of its soldiers also lost their life in the clash.
