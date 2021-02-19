Register
13:10 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A satellite image taken over Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India, parts of which are contested with China

    Eight Months After Clash With Indian Army in Galwan Valley, China Admits Its Losses

    © REUTERS / PLANET LABS INC
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/12/1079641242_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_001de78ad0d8a09fa111f4bdd7e88ce5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102191082122680-eight-months-after-clash-with-indian-army-in-galwan-valley-china-admits-its-losses/

    The Indian Army admitted that 20 of its soldiers were killed in a clash with the People’s Liberation Army in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on 15-16 June 2020. The two sides accused each other of violating border agreements and alleged that the troops used unconventional weapons during the deadly clash.

    Eight months after the first deadly clash in 45 years with India, China has unveiled the names of four of its soldiers who died during the hand-to-hand fight with the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh. China's People’s Daily reported that Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan, and Wang Zhuoran gave their lives while fighting the Indian Army, which outnumbered them in the clash.

    "Since April 2020, relevant foreign military forces have violated the previous agreement… they trespassed the border line to build roads and bridges and intentionally incited troubles, changing the status quo along the border… Under the circumstances of unbearable tolerance, the border officers and soldiers resolutely responded to the violent acts (of foreign military) and achieved major victories, effectively defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity", read the People's Daily report. 

    Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, has received the title of "Heroic regimental commander for defending the border" from the Central Military Commission.

    In this photograph provided by the Indian Army, tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
    © AP Photo
    In this photograph provided by the Indian Army, tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

    Chen Xiangrong, whose grave picture widely circulated on the WeChat app last year, wrote in his diary soon after the clash broke out, as reported by the Chinese daily, "Faced with the number of foreign troops far more than ours, not only did we not back down, but we also drove them out with a stone attack". Chen Xiangrong was one of two officers who went forward to negotiate with the Indian forces after “Foreign [India] troops crossed the line to provoke troubles”.

    ​Revisiting the incident, the Chinese military said that in June 2020, foreign troops crossed the line of actual control to set up tents. China alleged that the Indian side had ignored the "PLA’s sincerity and premeditatedly hid and mobilized a large number of troops in an attempt to attack us".

    “The opponent launched an attack with steel pipes, clubs, and stones”, it alleged.

    A delegation of the Indian Army, right, marches to meet the delegation of the Chinese army, left, at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control at Bumla, Indo-China Border, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006
    © AP Photo / MUSTAFA QURAISHI
    A Himalayan Cause or Battle of Egos? A Breakdown of Military Clashes Between India and China
    Earlier this week, the Indian Army’s northern command chief Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi said that the number of PLA soldiers killed during the Galwan clashes could be as high as 45.

    “I don’t want to make an estimate, but when the Galwan incident happened, we observed more than 60 [PLA] casualties being picked up on stretchers. Can’t say with authority if dead or injured. But recently Russian agency TASS put out a figure of 45, and I think that’s a figure we could look at. It could be more than that”, Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi said.

    Meanwhile, after nine months of border stand-off, India and China reached a disengagement agreement on 10 February and started pulling back troops and military assets from the north and south bank of the Pangong Tso. The two sides have been monitoring the disengagement process on a daily basis and as per the agreement, the disengagement will start from other friction points after the completion of the withdrawal from Pangong Tso.

    Related:

    India Procures Terrain Equipment to Thwart 'Likely Threat From Northern Adversary' Amid China Row
    India, China Agree to Suspend Patrols at Contested Lake Pangong Tso as Disengagement Begins: Rajnath
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Sputnik News, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Tibet, border clashes, Ladakh region, Indian Defence Ministry, India, China, People's Liberation Army, Indian Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse