Register
12:37 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Two U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 23, 2020. The F/A-18 Super Hornet is designed to perform fighter escort, fleet air defense, suppression of enemy air defenses, air interdiction, close air support, and aerial reconnaissance.

    US Fighter Jet Tracking Russian Su-35 Over Syria Suffered Sensor Malfunction, Report Says

    US Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080603225_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_5776151a5a636e77a7e1c40921090058.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102161082092276-us-fighter-jet-tracking-russian-su-35-over-syria-suffered-sensor-malfunction-report-says/

    The Russian and US militaries set up an air ‘deconfliction mechanism’ over Syria in the fall of 2015 to reduce tensions and rule out accidental aerial incidents and escalations. Since then, the two countries have largely managed to avoid clashes involving Russian and American forces. But there have been exceptions.

    A US F/A-18E Super Hornet monitoring a Russian Su-35 fighter jet suffered a failure of its Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera during a mission over Syria in 2017, the RAND Corporation, a California-based think tank doing research for the US military, has revealed in a report.

    According to think tank, the sensor breakdown took place on 18 June 2017, when US fighters assigned to carry out a close air support (CAS) mission to assist US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) troops on the ground in northeast Syria got into a dogfight with a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber as it approached SDF positions.

    “Even before the Syrian Su-22 Fitter arrived on scene, there was reason for the Navy pilots to consider potential air-to-air contingencies. First, Syrian regime ground forces were operating in proximity to the SDF, so just as coalition aircraft were overhead to provide support to their local partners, it was possible Syrian aircraft would be doing the same in support of pro-regime forces. In addition, a Russian Su-35 Flanker fighter aircraft arrived overhead and began circling the CAS stack,” the report indicated.

    “The Russian jet was monitored by one of the F/A-18E Super Hornet pilots, who was having issues with his Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) sensor, which was critical for air-to-ground targeting. To make use of the Super Hornet’s other capabilities, the pilot switched to air-to-air master mode, tracking the Russian fighter, while the remaining three F/A-18 Hornets focused on the air-to-ground mission. It is worth highlighting that the sensor malfunction was just one of several issues encountered on the mission, but the pilots continued to adapt to meet the mission objectives,” it added.

    The report does not elaborate on what these other “issues” were, but does admit  that the US aircraft “quickly exited Syrian airspace” amid fears that Syria may activate its air defences in retaliation to the shootdown of the Su-22.

    The destruction of the Su-22, the first US shootdown of a manned foreign aircraft since 1999, led to a sharp escalation in tensions between Russia and the US, with Moscow declaring the entire western half of Syria a no-fly zone for US aircraft and temporarily suspending its deconfliction hotline with the US-led coalition.

    Fortunately, the pilot of the downed Su-22, Captain Ali Fahd, ejected from his aircraft and was rescued one day after the incident. Damascus blasted Washington over the act of aggression, and said the jet was attacked by US planes while targeting Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists.

    The US Air Force awarded the F/A-18E pilot who fired the missile that shot down the Syrian plane with a Distinguished Flying Cross medal.

    Deconfliction Difficulties

    While the Russia-US deconfliction mechanism in Syria has managed to hold successfully for over five years now, things have not been entirely without incident.

    Last year, multiple US troops received minor injuries after American and Russian vehicles attempted to outrun each other on a wheat field in Syria’s Hasakah province, with the Pentagon claiming a Russian vehicle “sideswiped” a US truck and that a Russian helicopter had carried out an “extremely low level overflight” over US forces. Throughout last summer, Russian forces engaged in cat and mouse chases with US forces in Syria’s northeast, asking US forces directly on what basis they were present in the Syrian Arab Republic, despite a lack of an invitation from the internationally-recognized Damascus government.

    In late 2019, then-US President Donald Trump candidly admitted that US forces in Syria were assigned to “take the oil.” Russian intelligence estimates that the US military, the CIA, private military contractors and the SDF earn over $30 million a month smuggling stolen Syrian oil.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Russian Defense Ministry Warns White Helmets Plotting New ‘Provocation’ in Syria’s Idlib
    Syria to Open 3 More Checkpoints for Residents Wishing to Leave Idlib, Russian Military Says
    US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria, Russia's Presidential Envoy Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse