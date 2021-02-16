Register
11:02 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Investigation Into NATO Airstrike That Killed 91 Afghan Civilians Was Valid, European Court Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / US Air Force/Sgt. Michael B. Keller
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082087013_0:149:2851:1753_1200x675_80_0_0_0f4904f4558bea853652944c7b822c11.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102161082086804-investigation-into-nato-airstrike-that-killed-91-afghan-civilians-was-valid-european-court-says/

    In 2009, a German Colonel in Kunduz ordered the bombing of two hijacked fuel tankers in Afghanistan, killing over 100 people, mostly civilians. The father of two pre-teen children killed by the airstrike challenged the failure of German authorities to properly investigate the incident at the European Court of Human Rights.

    European Court of Human Right's Grand Chamber has dismissed a claim launched by an Afghan man, Abdul Hanan, who challenged the investigation into a NATO airstrike which killed his two sons, along with scores of others.

    In 2009, German Colonel Georg Klein, commander of the Kunduz Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT), ordered an airstrike against two stationary oil tankers, surrounded by crowds of civilians, that had been commandeered by Afghan insurgents. Over 100 people, mostly civilians, were killed or injured when two US fighter jets carried out the orders of Colonel Klein. Two of the civilian victims were Abdul Bayan and Nesarullah, aged 12 and 8 years old respectively, both sons of Abdul Hanan.

    Although an investigation was opened up by German authorities, it was then closed down in April 2010, and no further action was taken. All other German authorities refused to investigate the matter, and no formal apology has ever been offered.

    "Colonel Klein failed to sufficiently verify whether and how many civilians were in the vicinity of the tankers prior to the attack. The German government and military tried to protect Colonel Klein and the other responsible parties by covering up the consequences of the airstrike", The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) says.

    The German government's position remains that the airstrikes were “permissible under international law and thus justified under criminal law”.

    "The Federal Prosecutor General determined that Colonel K. had not incurred criminal liability mainly because he had been convinced, at the time of ordering the airstrike, that no civilians were present at the sand bank [where the tankers were located]", the Court observed when examining the German investigation into the attack.

    Colonel Klein, "had thus not acted with the intent to cause excessive civilian casualties, which would have been required for him to be liable under the relevant provision of the Code of Crimes against International Law. His liability under general criminal law was ruled out [by German authorities] due to the lawfulness of the airstrike under international humanitarian law", the Court explained.

    The ECCHR assisted Abdul Hanan in bringing his case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasburg, Germany in 2016. The case was ultimately heard in February 2020 in the ECtHR's highest court, the Grand Chamber. Abdul Hanan's lawyers argued that the German Federal Prosecutor’s probe was "insufficient", as they had failed to conduct "a genuine and thorough investigation".

    The European Court had to consider two key legal questions which will have ramifications well beyond that Germany and the case of Abdul Hannan and his deceased children:

    1. Does the European Convention on Human Rights apply to armed forces during their operations outside of their respective national borders?
    2. If the ECHR does apply, did the German government's failure to properly investigate the 2009 airstrike violate its obligations under the Convention and the rights of Abdul Hanan?

    The human rights court came to the conclusion that the military operations in Afghanistan did not establish a jurisdictional link capable of triggering the procedural obligation under Article 2 [right to life]", although they fell short of making a decision as to whether the Convention might have applied in different circumstances.

    Notwithstanding that decision, the ECtHR still evaluated the German investigation into the matter, finding that prosecutors didn't violate the rights of Abdul Hanan. The Court concluded that "the investigation into the deaths of the applicant’s two sons which was performed by the German authorities complied with the requirements of an effective investigation under Article 2 of the Convention".

    "The Federal Prosecutor General’s determination that Colonel K. had not incurred criminal liability was primarily based on the finding in respect of Colonel K.’s mens rea at the time of ordering the airstrike, which was corroborated by evidence which could not be tampered with, such as audio recordings of the radio traffic between the command centre and the pilots of the American F-15 aircraft and the thermal images from the latter’s infrared cameras, which had been immediately secured", the Court determined.

    An Afghan peasant ploughs near Soviet-made D-30 howitzers just outside the village of Ai-Khanum, Northern Afghanistan, Friday Nov. 9, 2001.
    © AP Photo / Sergei Grits
    US Killed More Civilians in Afghanistan Than the Taliban – Shocking UN Report
    Although the German military estimate that 91 people were killed and 11 were injured, when pressed on the matter by the German Left Party, the government said that it hadn't confirmed exactly how many victims there were from the airstrike.

    The North Atlantic Treaty Organization led the military mission in Afghanistan, known as the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), from 2001 until the latter came to an end in 2014. ISAF was then replaced by the Resolute Support Mission, which continues to operate in Afghanistan to this day. In 2019, a UN report concluded that the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan was responsible for more civilian deaths than the insurgency which opposes the NATO-led occupation force.

    Related:

    US Killed More Civilians in Afghanistan Than the Taliban – Shocking UN Report
    Airstrike Leaves At Least 30 Civilians Dead in Eastern Afghanistan - Report
    Eleven Civilians Killed in US Air Strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar, Local Residents Say
    US Envoy for Afghanistan Khalilzad Invited to Stay in Biden Administration - Blinken
    Congressional Study Group Says US Should Not Rush Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
    Stoltenberg: Taliban Must Break Ties With Terrorists to Meet Its Peace Commitments in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), Germany, Afghanistan War, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse