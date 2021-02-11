Tanks, Troops Returning to Permanent Bases as Disengagment Between India, China Begins - Video

The Indian Army has released the first visuals of disengagement that started after reaching an agreement between the military commanders of India and China on Wednesday. A 75-second video starts with a host of military leaders from the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) meeting and shaking hands in the Chusul Sector of the eastern Ladakh region. The clip later shows a PLA Type-99 tank move back from its forward deployment towards its permanent base as per the aforementioned agreement. After that, an Indian Army Russian-origin T-72 tank scales down from the Chushul heights.
First visuals from south bank Pangong Lake on initial disengagement #IndiaChina #Chusul #PangongLake pic.twitter.com/B4NsN1FF6e— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 11, 2021
These deployments were at the Rechin La, Mukhpari, and Rezang La heights. The video shows the tanks were just 100-150 feet apart. The situation here was on a razor's edge for five months.
