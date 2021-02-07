Register
18:34 GMT07 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    HMS Talent (S92) with Lynx in the Mediterranean Sea

    Royal Navy Reportedly Sends Sub Equipped With ‘Sub-Sniffer’ Kit to Med, Possibly to ‘Track Russians’

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107413/47/1074134747_0:46:1200:721_1200x675_80_0_0_3548e660e7f997cd510f35c0055b75e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102071082009627-royal-navy-reportedly-sends-sub-equipped-with-sub-sniffer-kit-to-med-possibly-to-track-russians/

    The HMS Talent, the sixth of seven Trafalgar-class hunter-killer nuclear subs built for the Royal Navy in the late 1980s, has a long history of deployment tracking Russian vessels. In 2015, UK media revealed that the sub had suffered about $750k in ice damage while snooping for alleged Russian boats in the North Sea.

    A Royal Navy submarine has been spotted arriving in Gibraltar equipped with upgraded sensor equipment mounted to either side of its conning tower thought to be connected to a ‘sub sniffer’ suite enabling it to detect other boats without using sonar.

    The HMS Talent arrived in Gibraltar on a “routine” visit on 2 February, with new sensors snapped by photographer David Parody. Speaking to the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, Parody said the sensors were “clearly new to the ship and the entire class and an obvious development of the one already seen on the hull.”

    Images of the new sensors are very different from the experimental system first seen in 2019. The Warzone speculates that the new, horn-like nubs protruding from either side of the conning tower could “improve the system’s ability to determine the range or depth of the target based on the differences between what each of the three arrays detect, broadly akin to how radiofrequency signals can be triangulated.”

    Commenting on the upgraded kit, Jane’s naval consultant editor Richard Scott told The Telegraph that the Royal Navy has been tinkering with non-acoustic detection technologies for about three decades now.

    “Non-acoustic detection is about looking for changes or anomalies in the water column [such as] a particular trace or disturbance,” Scott explained, referring to sensors designed to snoop for things like miniscule radiation signatures emitted by the nuclear power plants aboard nuclear submarines, small changes in water pressure, chemical signatures from boats’ anti-corrosive coatings, or byproducts of oxygen generation systems.

    The observer recalled that during the Cold War, Soviet subs “were observed with a host of probes coming out of them,” with Soviet researchers “regarded as having a lead in non-acoustic technology” during this period, with their work in the area going back to the 1960s. The Wake Object Detection System (Russian acronym SOKS) was fitted aboard the Project 945A Kondor-class and Project 971 Schuka-B attack subs built in the 1980s.

    A file picture taken in Brest harbor, western France, on September 21, 2004, shows the Vepr Russian nuclear submarine of the Project 971 Shchuka-B type, or Akula-class (Shark) by NATO classification , the same type as the Nerpa Russian nuclear submarine
    © AFP 2020 / FRED TANNEAU
    A file picture taken in Brest harbor, western France, on September 21, 2004, shows the Vepr Russian nuclear submarine of the Project 971 Shchuka-B type, or Akula-class (Shark) by NATO classification , the same type as the Nerpa Russian nuclear submarine

    Today, “wake-detection, that can sense tiny bubbles left behind in the water column by a submarine, appears the most promising line of development,” Pete Sandeman, a naval specialist, told the newspaper of the research into the non-sonar detection technology.

    “The reason more non-acoustic systems are appearing on submarines now is likely to do with advances in computing and the need to find a new generation of very quiet submarines that are very hard to detect using passive sonar,” he said, suggesting that AI could improve non-acoustic sensors’ power even further.

    Hunting the Russians

    The Telegraph speculates that the reason for the HMS Talent’s recent deployment in Gibraltar may be connected to the regular deployment of Russian submarines in the Mediterranean Sea, with the body of water said to serve as an ‘ideal testing ground’ for boats fitted with the new sensor equipment.

    On Friday, the Royal Navy reported that the Talent had recently put the Spearfish, which it described as “the world’s most advanced torpedo,” through its final paces, firing the weapon at ranges near the Isle of Skye off northwest Scotland. The Spearfish was said to have been fired three times, providing “valuable data in the final stages of the upgraded torpedo’s development ahead of its impending entry into service.” One of the tests including firing the torpedo at the sub itself.

    Royal Navy Submarine HMS Talent Conducts Surfacing Drills in Scotland. Archive photo.
    © Flickr / UK Ministry of Defence
    Breaking the Ice: British Sub Suffers $750K Damage Tracking Russian Ships
    The HMS Talent is one of three Trafalgar-class subs still in service in with the Royal Navy, with the boats slowly being retired and replaced by the new Astute class of attack subs, the first of which was commissioned in 2010. The Talent is expected to be decommissioned later this year.

    The submarine has appeared regularly in the media in recent years, not always for the best of reasons. In 2015, the sub was involved in a minor crash with an ice floe while tailing a Russian sub, causing some half a million pounds in damage. In 2018, the British sub fired a warning flare at a Spanish Coast Guard vessel while approaching Gibraltar. In 2019, seven sailors were kicked off the Talent ahead of a “sensitive mission” to track alleged Russian subs in the North Sea and the Arctic Circle after being caught high on coke while on duty, with the incident described as a “major embarrassment for top brass.”

    Related:

    US Sub Fleet to Be Surpassed by China’s Before the End of the 2020s, Report Claims
    Iran Warns Israel Against Crossing Red Line Amid Reports of Sub Deployment to Persian Gulf
    Mystery Torpedo-like Object Caught by Indonesian Fisherman Suspected to be Chinese Drone Sub
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse