Register
04:12 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of U.S forces stand backdropped by a military helicopter and the U.S. troop carrier Endurance, in the northeast Greek port of Alexandroupolis, near the Turkish border, Thursday, July 23, 2020, where some 2,000 U.S. service members, dozens of helicopters and hundreds of vehicles disembarked

    Biden Administration to Prioritize Foreign Training Amid Competition With China, Report Says

    © AP Photo / STR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081984334_0:278:2646:1765_1200x675_80_0_0_a96fd6fee773aaace20c013fe38c5077.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102051081983573-biden-administration-to-prioritize-foreign-training-amid-competition-with-china-report-says/

    For the Pentagon, this could possibly mean that military training programs, which were curtailed during the Trump administration, could regain their once-held status as what ex-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper referred to as a "critical long-term investment" in December 2019.

    The military training programs held by the US for foreign military servicemen are likely to intensify under the Biden administration amid military competition in the Asian-Pacific, the Military Times reported, citing experts.

    According to the report, the Biden administration is likely to make international military training programs a core element of US foreign policy in the foreseeable future.

    “Of all things to be cut in the United States defense budget, this will likely not be one of them, primarily, because it seems very clear from Biden’s appointees that the new administration is very concerned with shoring up relations with partners and allies," Jonathan Caverley, a professor of strategy at the Naval War College, said.

    According to Caverley, the Biden administration is likely to concentrate on "competition with China, rather than confrontation," and that might turn into increased training for military personnel of Asian countries, reflecting the shift in the programs' ethnic and regional composition of studying militaries. 

    "Rather than force on force, it’s more of a competition in third party locations, very similar to the Cold War,” he said. “You will see that fewer trainees will come from Afghanistan, from Iraq, from various countries in the Gulf, and you’ll see much more of an emphasis on Asian states.”

    Foreign military programs faced heavy criticism in 2019 over the murder of three sailors and wounding of eight more committed by a Saudi military at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, which the FBI called a terrorist attack. The shooter was part of the initiative for International Military and Education Training (IMET), a joint initiative of the State and Defense Department that annually brings around 6,000 foreign military personnel to train at US military facilities.

    Esper requested a review of the programs shortly after the incident as a result of strong demands from lawmakers for the Pentagon to reassess international military training programs, but stated he supported them in general.

    The Department of Defense had suggested a 10 percent decrease in the IMET for the fiscal year 2020, before the incident. The initial budget of approximately $115 million was accepted by the Senate, however.

    Reassessment of Strategic Goals

    According to Renanah Joyce, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University's International Security Program, the Department of Defense has since "taken steps to improve its assessment, monitoring, and evaluation of foreign military training programs, but still really struggles to answer pretty basic questions about the return on investment."

    "One of the reasons why the US government chronically struggled to answer questions about the return on investment is that it tries to achieve so many things with the same tool,” Joyce said.

    She also added that the Biden administration should “think really carefully about not treating training as a sort of silver bullet, but to think clearly about what the most important strategic goals are."

    Despite the changes in priorities under President Donald Trump, foreign military training programs are still in the spotlight of the Defense Department international cooperation. In 2020, over 31,000 foreign military students were educated by the Pentagon in its schools. It also sent 55 military advisors to 13 allied countries.

    Last year, the Senate Committee on Appropriations recommended that the State Department adopt a more comprehensive monitoring and assessment plan for IMET, as well as keep a record of the "subsequent military or defense ministry career and current position and location post-program." It also encouraged more women to be included in the program.

    Related:

    US Military Slams Chinese Military Activities in Pacific, Says US Forces Faced No Threat
    Biden Announces US Stopping Any Planned Troop Withdrawals From Germany
    Pentagon Chief Orders 60-Day Military Stand-Down to Address Extremism in US Armed Forces
    Pentagon to Review Deployment of US Military Across World, Austin Says
    Tags:
    drills, joint drill, military ties, US Military, Military, Biden Administration, Biden, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse