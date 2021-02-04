Register
00:04 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region.

    First US Navy Warship Passes Taiwan Strait Since Biden Assumed Office

    © AP Photo / James Vazquez
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081983182_0:0:3434:1933_1200x675_80_0_0_188a9f90c86f2c7f1d864dcfe3e9d373.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102041081981781-first-us-navy-warship-passes-taiwan-strait-since-biden-assumed-office/

    While officially adhering to the "One China" policy, the US has provided up to $13 billion in arms to the island state in the past four years, including missiles capable of hitting targets around the Taiwan Strait, and frequently conducts what it calls "freedom of navigation" operations in the region.

    The US Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, in what has become the first transit through the disputed waterway since President Biden took office, the US Navy's 7th Fleet stated.

    According to the press release, the vessel transited the 100-mile-wide strait under international law, aimed to address Chinese maritime claims.

    “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Navy Lt. Joe Keiley, spokesman for the Navy’s 7th Fleet, said. “The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

    A photo of the ship leaving its homeport in Yokosuka, Japan, apparently to head to the South China Sea was being shared online, as well as the possible GPS tracking of the vessel.

    China condemned the US Navy maneuver as an "old trick to manipulate" the situation in the strait, and the USS John McCain's passage was "tracked and monitored" the entire time.

    "The US move to send warship to sail through the Taiwan Strait and hype it publicly is an old trick to "manipulate" the cross-Strait situation. China is firmly opposed to that,” said Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command.

    On Thursday, the Chinese military performed a high-altitude intercept test for missile defense, which was "defensive in nature and not targeted against any country." China has consistently criticized advances in American missile defense as destabilizing for the region.

    In late January, the aircraft carrier strike group commanded by the USS Roosevelt sailed into the South China Sea further south. 

    Since mid-December, the passage of the USS McCain was the Navy's third in the area and comes amid increased US-China tensions, including Chinese warplanes' simulated attacks on US targets near Taiwan's air defense zone last week.

    People take photos with Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 in the background ahead of the Chinese New Year in Taipei, Taiwan, January 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ANN WANG
    US to Help Taiwan Maintain ‘Self-Defense Capability,’ State Department Says
    Under the Trump administration's approach of stepped-up naval and aerial operations aimed at pushing back against what the Pentagon regards as increasing Chinese military hegemony in the region, a total of 13 Navy warship passages were conducted last year.

    Beijing has accused Washington of building up its miitary presence and undermining stability in the South China Sea by sending warships to the region. In addition to that, the US is selling billions of dollars in arms to Taiwan. 

    During the last month of the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said the US was lifting the "self-imposed restrictions on the US-Taiwan relationship", further raising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

    On Wednesday, the Biden administration said that the US continues to adhere to "One China" policy notwithstanding tensions between Washington with Beijing and the close relations the United States continues to foster with Taiwan. The policy asserts that there is only one sovereign state called China.

    The policy dates back to 1979 when the United States moved to recognize the People’s Republic of China and de-recognize the Republic of China - Taiwan's official name.

    Related:

    Academic Warns There's 'Danger of Escalation' If Biden Doesn't Roll Back US' New Taiwan Rules
    Listen: Taiwan Airliner Warns Off US Tanker Aircraft Flying Just 250 Feet Away Over South China Sea
    Taiwan Officially Represented at US Presidential Inauguration for First Time Since 1979
    Taiwan's Defence Ministry: 8 Chinese Bombers, 4 Fighters Have Breached Island's Air Defence ID Zone
    Tags:
    Taiwan, USS John McCain, US Fleet, US Navy, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse