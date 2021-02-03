Register
05:25 GMT03 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    B-1B Lancer

    Criticism Pours in as Norway Confirms Historic Deployment of US Bombers

    © CC0 / United States Air Force / Staff Sgt. Bennie J. Davis III / B-1B Lancer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105769/35/1057693547_0:61:1200:736_1200x675_80_0_0_d5e215c506ed7f9f190dd4bab84607b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202102031081965809-criticism-pours-in-as-norway-confirms-historic-deployment-of-us-bombers/

    The first deployment of American bombers at a Norwegian air base has been met with criticism from several parties, who warned that an escalation of US activity on Norwegian soil is not in the country's interest amid a negative spiral of ever-increasing tensions between the US and Russia.

    American bombers will be deployed to the Ørland Air Base during the course of February. Crews numbering some 200 airmen have already arrived at the base, the Norwegian Armed Forced stressed, finally confirming previous reports.

    "The planes will arrive in February, depending on how long it will take to get through preparations for crews, among other things with regard to infection control and coronavirus", the head of 132th Air Wing at Ørland Air Base, Øivind Gunnerud, told national broadcaster NRK.

    This will be the first time in recent history that American bombers are deployed at a Norwegian air base. The Air Force has practiced together with US bombers in Norwegian airspace before, but only in the air. The planes will now be stationed at Ørland for some time to come.

    "The planes will be here for a month, but it can be shorter or longer. Depending on how this goes", Gunnerud said.

    The Norwegian Air Force didn't reveal how many bombers will arrive. According to the Dutch aviation magazine Scramble, there are four B-1B Lancers in question. The bombers will be supported by Norwegian F-35s. While Ørland has extensive experience in training with alliance partners, such as NATO's AWACS surveillance aircraft usually stationed in Germany, Gunnerud confirmed that it is special for US bombers to be stationed at the base.

    "It's not typical for them to come here and operate from here", Gunnerud said.

    Mayor of the Ørland municipality, Tom Myrvold, said the area has been looking at the arrival from two angles. One is infection control, where, the municipality admittedly has good routines in place. Earlier this year, Norway cancelled the 10,000-strong international drill Joint Viking over fears of a mutated COVID strain. The other is the security aspect of the bombers coming.

    "We have no qualms. We feel well informed and taken care of. We are used to allied training at the air base", Myrvold said.

    The news of the bombers' arrival brought forth concern from several political parties.

    "The Socialist Left is against stationing US bombers in Norway. More American military activity on Norwegian bases is not in Norway's interest. This is especially true at a time when we are experiencing a negative spiral of ever-increasing tensions between the US and Russia", Socialist Left leader Audun Lysbakken said.

    The Reds went even further in their criticism.

    "Now it's time to call a spade a spade and a bomber a bomber. This is an escalation of American activity on Norwegian soil, and it is unacceptable to hide behind words such as joint training and exercise, which makes it sound less serious than it is", Reds leader Bjørnar Moxnes said.

    Tormod Heier, a professor at the Norwegian Defence College, earlier argued that Norway's chances of becoming a battlefield between US and Russia will increase the more the Americans use Norwegian soil.

    Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen of the Conservative Party said he is not surprised by the scepticism from the two left-of-centre parties who are NATO opponents. At the same time, he underscored that Russia has been notified of the coming exercise, calling it a "stabilising moment".

    "We practice openness about what we are going to do, also towards our neighbour to the east. So this type of exercise is no reason for Russia to react more", Bakke-Jensen said.

    The Russian Embassy in Norway earlier said that the activation of a foreign military presence in Norway, including the placement of US strategic bombers, doesn't contribute to overall stability in the region. It also pledged to monitor the situation and vowed to implement measures to defend the security of its country and region.

    The traditional partnership between Norway and Russia has been undermined in recent years by sanctions, reciprocal accusations of spying, and military build-ups. Norway has also been placing a greater emphasis on NATO cooperation and US assistance, listing Russia among its greatest threats alongside China.

    Related:

    Norway Cancels Major Drill Joint Viking for Fear of Mutated COVID Spread
    Prof: Norway May Become Battlefield for Russia-US Standoff as American Bombers Tipped for Deployment
    Tags:
    Russia, bomber, B-1 bomber, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse