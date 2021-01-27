US Flies Strategic Bombers Over Middle East

CENTCOM said the "defensive" mission aimed to showcase the US military's ability to rapidly deploy air power anywhere in the word "to deter potential aggression" and to demonstrate Washington's commitment to the region's security.
During the mission, the B-52s were accompanied by F-15E and F-16 jet fighters, as well as KC-10 and KC-135 tankers, the release said.
For the third time this year, @usairforce B-52H “Stratofortress” aircrews assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., successfully completed a presence patrol in the #MiddleEast @USAFCENT #B52 @US_Stratcom @AFGlobalStrike https://t.co/gTrxriBez6 pic.twitter.com/21hyEJq3ZX— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 27, 2021
CENTCOM has stepped up its sorties over the Middle East since last fall in what senior military officials have reportedly said are missions aimed at deterring Iran. Wednesday's mission was the first since President Joe Biden took office on 20 January.
