PLA Commissions New All-Terrain Vehicle for High-Altitude Logistics Support

Commissioned with plateau transportation troops, the vehicle can effectively solve the problem of difficulties in delivering goods to troops stationed in plateau regions, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.
Designed with caterpillar tracks made of metalloid, this new all-terrain vehicle can tread over slopes of 35 degrees, the report said, noting that it can deliver 1.5 tons of goods.
Thanks to the vehicle, even PLA troops stationed at altitudes higher than 5,000 meters can receive supplies promptly, CCTV reported.
In a recent mission, the vehicle delivered dozens of boxes of instant noodles and barrels of mineral water, according to the report.
The report did not name the designation of the vehicle.
This article was originally published by the Global Times.
All comments
Show new comments (0)