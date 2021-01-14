Register
14:13 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Swedish Navy fast-attack craft patrols in the the Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden (file)

    'When the War Comes' Miniseries by Swedish Armed Forces Features Russia as Threat

    © AFP 2020 / TT NEWS AGENCY / PONTUS LUNDAHL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104769/96/1047699626_0:204:4964:2997_1200x675_80_0_0_7b5311de2ea09f6e1eb2d8f9e093f13a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202101141081766617-when-the-war-comes-miniseries-by-swedish-armed-forces-features-russia-as-threat/

    The series rotates around the idea of growing uncertainty due to climate change and the impact of technological development utilised by foreign countries in an adverse way.

    The TV series “When the War Comes”, released by the Swedish Armed Forces' YouTube channel, features Russia as one of the potential threats facing the country.

    Each of the roughly ten-minute-long episodes hosted by anchor and producer Melker Becker, known for his defence-related documentaries, deals with the highlights of a potential war: Uncertain Future, Gray Zone, Future Battlefield, Global Defence, and What's Worth Protecting.

    The background to the series is the low level of knowledge about the tasks of the Armed Forces and defence policy issues in society, the Swedish military admitted. As the Swedish military is poised to grow and develop dramatically in the next few years, the series thus serves as an explanation for the increased funding.

    “The series will increase knowledge about the Armed Forces, operations and the challenges we will face in the future,” marketing manager Johan Landeström of the Swedish Headquarters communications department said in a statement. The series is based on scenarios developed by the Armed Forces and other authorities,” Johan Landeström explained further.

    The ambition behind the series is to describe how a conflict would affect Swedish society and what demands it would palce on Sweden's future military defence. The overall message is that the Cold War-era concept of threats is outdated and that the country is facing new, more complex challenges, the military said.

    Russia is mentioned in one of the episodes as an example of a threat due to its “assertive” and “unpredictable” behaviour. This includes the so-called “annexation” of Crimea, which is how Scandinavian media often refer to the peninsula's re-unification with mainland Russia following a popular referendum.

    The main theme of the series, however, is the issue of global warming and climate change, which spurs an increased interest in the Arctic among the world powers due to its valuable natural resources and maritime routes. Once again, Russia is referenced as a potential threat due to its territorial claims on the Arctic shelf. The Swedish series draws particular attention to the fact that in 2007 a titanium Russian flag was planted on North Pole seabed in a record-breaking dive.

    Based on the series, the Swedish Armed Forces seem to imply that the war of the future will be predominantly hybrid, and that the United States will act as one of the country's main allies.

    “The clear message is that the armed forces and the civil defence will together constitute the threshold effect that should act as a deterrent to a potential attacker,” the armed forces concluded.

    The miniseries is largely a continuation of the 20-page brochure “If the War Comes” that was distributed among Swedish households in 2018 and warned them of contemporary dangers such as psyops and influence operations by state actors.

    This is hardly the first time the Swedish military and politicians have used Russia (alongside China) as a scare example. Both have been frequently featured in various reports issued by the country's armed forces and security services. Among others, the same kind of rhetoric about Moscow's “assertive” and “unpredictable” behaviour has been utilised by the top brass to justify the recent defence budget hike, adopted in late 2020 and referred to as the largest since the 1950s.

    While formally retaining its non-aligned status, Sweden has in recent years been increasingly drifting toward NATO to form a lasting partnership. Among other nations, Sweden has become a regular participant in the alliance's drills, including those in Eastern Europe in Russia's immediate proximity.

    A recent poll revealed that the Swedish population remains as divided as ever about NATO accession, an issue which continues to polarise the nation's parliamentary debate.

     

    Related:

    Sub Intelligence: 'Russian Submarine' From 2014 Turned Out to Be Faulty Weather Buoy – Swedish Media
    Swedish Defence Minister Pins Massive Military Build-Up on Russia
    Swedish Minister's Claims of 'Russian Troll Attacks' Turn Out to Be 'Ordinary Swedish Grandmother'
    Sweden Announces ‘High Readiness Action’ in Baltic Sea in ‘Signal’ to Russia, NATO Partners
    Tags:
    "Russian threat", military, Russia, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse