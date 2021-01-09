Register
00:26 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Chinese Air Force Releases First Glimpse of H-20 Stealth Bomber Design in Promotional Video

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081710008_335:0:1758:800_1200x675_80_0_0_f7eb47c34f1a75e1219bd55473211775.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202101091081710150-chinese-air-force-releases-first-glimpse-of-h-20-stealth-bomber-design-in-promotional-video/

    A recent promotional video for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) teases a glimpse of China’s forthcoming H-20 stealth bomber.

    The recruitment video, which was posted to YouTube on Tuesday by an account identified by YouTube as belonging to China Central Television (CCTV), tells the tale of a young Chinese fighter pilot who dreams of glory in the skies.

    Most of the video is computer-generated and focuses on the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter, China’s rough counterpart to the US F-22 Raptor fighter, but also includes appearances by other Chinese fighter jets, like the J-10. One notable scene harkens back to the PLAAF’s first military action during the Korean War, when Chinese soldiers formed the People’s Volunteer Army under North Korean command and the PLAAF’s advanced new MiG-15s faced off against American fighters.

    However, at the very end, viewers are rewarded with a glimpse of a mysterious advanced aircraft hidden under a sheet. The full aircraft is not seen, and this image is also just a computer-generated one and not an actual image of a completed H-20. However, the tease, which includes a moment in which the nose is revealed as the sheet begins to pull away, suggests that earlier reports of the H-20 copying the “flying wing” design of the US’ B-2 Spirit and forthcoming B-21 Raider stealth bombers were accurate.

    What else can be told about the H-20 is speculation, but the contours of the aircraft under the computer-generated sheet suggest two engines, as the B-2 has.

    The video’s ending effectively picks up where another 2018 promo video left off - a video that itself aped a 2015 commercial by Northrop Grumman used to tease the B-21, for which official concept art has since been released but which also has not been seen assembled yet.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    A teased image of China's forthcoming H-20 stealth bomber, seen reflected in the pilot's helmet as a sheet is pulled away from the nose. Image taken from a People's Liberation Army Air Force promotional video.

    Real views of both the H-20 and B-21 seem likely sometime this year, according to past reports. Both planes will be long-range strike aircraft capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear bombs as well as cruise missiles. 

    China’s only existing long-range bomber, the Xian H-6, is a heavily modified version of the Soviet 1960s-era Tu-16 Badger with only half the purported 5,000-mile range of the forthcoming H-20. However, the PLA has gotten significant mileage out of the H-6, adapting it for various roles including maritime patrol and the hauling of extra-large payloads, such as drones and air-launched ballistic missiles.

    Rumors have also swirled about a second stealth bomber in development in China, which has been provisionally dubbed the J/H-XX, but little is known about the aircraft.

    Related:

    Photos: US Air Force Marks First by Flying B-1 Bomber With Externally-Mounted Cruise Missile
    US Sent Two Nuclear Bombers to Middle East Reportedly to Flex Muscles Near Iran's Border
    US Deploys Bombers in Middle East to Reportedly 'Caution' Iran
    Tags:
    B-21 Raider, teaser, Stealth bomber, H-20, PLAAF
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse