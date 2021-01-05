Register
18:30 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo from Tuesday, 27 August 2019, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defence systems, leaves a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey.

    'Sanctions Not Designed to Harm Friends', but India Will Have to Make Choice on S-400, US Envoy Says

    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081353466_0:233:3077:1964_1200x675_80_0_0_62497c83e765e82b226cb24ea6a5a60d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202101051081657783-sanctions-not-designed-to-harm-friends-but-india-will-have-to-make-choice-on-s-400-us-envoy-says/

    Since America considers India a major defence partner, the Narendra Modi government was hoping to receive an exemption from US sanctions over the acquisition of five S-400 units. India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 in an attempt to secure its borders from enemies.

    US law which gives the administration authority to slap strict sanctions on countries which have done deals with Russia about buying defence hardware was not formulated to punish friends and allies, but New Delhi must decide whether to extend its co-operation with Washington, US envoy to India Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday.

    “Sanctions were never designed to harm friends and allies. India wants to keep its options open but ultimately choices need to be made,” Juster said on Tuesday evening in New Delhi.

    The statement comes days after the US imposed sanctions against Turkey — a NATO member — over its decision to buy the the S-400 missile system from Russia for $2.5 billion.

    Juster said that the defence relationship between the US and India comes down to the trade-offs that New Delhi must make in technology transfers with other nations in order to extend its co-operation with Washington.

    “The US government and the defence industry have increased joint research, production, and defence sales with India, and made available some of the most sensitive US military equipment,” the ambassador emphasised.

    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019
    © AP Photo
    Turkey Expects US to Urgently Abandon 'Erroneous' Sanctions Over S-400s, Defence Minister Says
    Earlier on Monday, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) - an independent and bipartisan research wing of US Congress - warned in a report to Congress that "India's multi-billion-dollar deal to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defence system may trigger US sanctions on India under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)."

    Despite making several attempts since 2018 for relief, the Trump administration has kept threatening India with sanctions under CAATSA and, instead, offered American missile defence systems to New Delhi. Nevertheless, the Narendra Modi government remain determined to move ahead with the $5.43 billion purchase which is said to be in the "national interest". In June 2019, Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh urged Moscow to explore the possibility of advancing the supply of the interceptor-based missile systems which can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones at a range of up to 400km.

    India signed its order with Russia in October 2018 to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems. In an attempt to avoid CAATSA, the two countries also formulated a payment mechanism and India made the first tranche of payment of around $800 million to Russia in 2019.

    Related:

    China's Border Realignment Aimed at Gaining Tactical Advantage Before India Gets S-400: IAF Vet
    US Will Harm Own Trade Interests if It Slaps Sanctions on India Over Russian S-400s, Ex-Adviser Says
    Tags:
    CAATSA, Sputnik News, Sputnik, THAAD missile defense system, THAAD, surface-to-air missile batteries, air-to-air missile, S-400, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse