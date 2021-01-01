Register
08:44 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz

    Pentagon Recalls USS Nimitz Amid High Tensions in Mideast Over Purported Iranian ‘Threat of Revenge'

    © Flickr / Official US Navy Page
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    441
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202101011081624865-pentagon-recalls-uss-nimitz-amid-high-tensions-in-mideast-over-purported-iranian-threat-of-revenge/

    Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran on the eve of the anniversary of the US-ordered assassination of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani on 3 January, Air Force B-52 bombers flew nonstop from the United States to the Persian Gulf in a show of force ostensibly aimed at cautioning Iran against carrying out revenge attacks.

    The US Defence Department is to send its only Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Middle East home to the US West Coast, in a decision announced on 31 December by the acting secretary of defence, Christopher Miller.

    The Bremerton-based aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, deployed in April from Puget Sound,  was on schedule to return before the end of the year. However, in early December, return was postponed, purportedly in part over concerns about potential

    More recently the 1,092-foot-long USS Nimitz and its carrier strike group had been providing operational and close-air support off the coast of Somalia as part of Joint Task Force-Quartz and Operation Octave Quartz as US troops are relocated from Somalia to other areas of Africa.

    “The secretary appreciates the hard work, commitment, and flexibility of more than 5,000 sailors and Marines of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group who repeatedly demonstrated operational excellence in providing air support to combat operations against terrorists in Iraq and Afghanistan and ensuring maritime security in critical waterways,” said Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, in a press release.

    Christopher Miller made the call to bring home the aircraft carrier just a day after Air Force B-52 bombers flew from the United States to the Persian Gulf in a show of military might.

    The Air Force long-range bombers carried out a 30-hour round-trip mission to the Middle East took off from the air base in Minot, North Dakota, on Tuesday and were refuelled in flight. The second mission over the Persian Gulf in December came as Washington has been increasingly concerned about possible Iranian retaliation targeting US or allied facilities.

    Announcing the decision to send the USS Nimitz home, Miller made no mention of Iran.

    Persian Gulf Tensions

    Washington has sought to maintain an almost continuous aircraft carrier presence in the Persian Gulf region. The USS Abraham Lincoln was deployed in May 2019 amid concerns that Iran was mulling attacking US interests in the region.

    Recent US concerns have been linked with the approaching one-year anniversary of the American drone airstrike that killed Iran’s top commander, General Qasem Soleimani on 3 January.

    Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a top Baghdad-allied Shia militia commander, were killed after their convoy was struck by a US drone outside Baghdad International Airport.

    Protesters chant slogans and hold up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Protesters chant slogans and hold up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

    Iran retaliated by launching over a dozen ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq on 8 January, causing dozens of brain concussion injuries but no deaths among American troops.

    Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened further attacks, with an advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referring to the missile attack as an “initial slap” of revenge.

    US-Iran tensions flared further after Washington blamed Tehran for a rocket attack on the US Embassy compound in Baghdad on 20 December. A local civilian died in the strike, while no embassy personnel were killed or injured according to NPR, citing US diplomatic sources. The attack on the international zone in Baghdad was slammed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as masterminded by "Iranian-backed militias".

    Iran has rejected the allegations.

    President Donald Trump on 23 December tweeted some "friendly health advice to Iran", warning that in the event of any American deaths, he would hold Tehran responsible. He also posting a picture of three unexploded rockets allegedly found near the attack site.

    ​The developments come amidst the political transition in Washington, as sitting president Donald Trump is preparing to hand over the reigns of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

    The Democrat and his team have been suggested as considering new paths to dealing with Iran. Thus, Biden has voiced hopes of returning the US to a 2015 The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran Nuclear Deal with world powers, in which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

    Related:

    US Deploys Bombers in Middle East to Reportedly 'Caution' Iran
    Zarif Says Iran Has Intelligence on US Plot to Fabricate Pretext for War
    Iran Slams Spike in US Military Activity in Persian Gulf as 'Show of Defiance & Fear'
    US Haunted by Prospect of Iran’s Revenge for Soleimani, General Says
    State Dept. Urges Twitter to Act Against Iran General’s Threats Issued to US Officials
    Tags:
    USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Abraham Lincoln, Persian Gulf, Persian Gulf, Qasem Soleimani, USS Nimitz, USS Nimitz, Christopher Miller, US, United States, Donald Trump, Iran, iran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse