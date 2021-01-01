Register
07:13 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system

    Ministry of Defence Sheds Light on Heightened Reconnaissance Activity Near Russia’s Borders in 2020

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106240/72/1062407230_0:20:1770:1016_1200x675_80_0_0_d506b66386bf10f4910d89b20c90d774.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202101011081624558-ministry-of-defence-sheds-light-on-heightened-reconnaissance-activity-near-russias-borders-in-2020/

    Russia’s radio-technical troops are an arm of the Russian Aerospace Forces, outfitted with radar equipment and designed to conduct reconnaissance of enemy aerospace attack assets.

    The Russian military detected over one million aircraft in proximity to Russia’s borders throughout the past year, according to the Defense Ministry's Information and Mass Communications Department.

    "While conducting combat duty in aerospace defence in 2020, subdivisions of the radio-technical troops (RTT) of the Aerospace Forces discovered and escorted about 2,900 combat and more than 1,100 reconnaissance aircraft," the statement said.

    It was noted that more than six thousand servicemen were on alert daily, conducting radar reconnaissance, participating in combat checks using control targets, and carrying out air defence drills in response to conditional aircraft violating the country’s border and airspace.

    "Despite the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, more than 100 tactical exercises and special drills were carried out involving radio-technical troops and units of the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2020," the Defence Ministry added.

    About 30 percent of such drills were conducted at the Ashuluk training ground in the Astrakhan region, and the Telemba specialised training ground in the Republic of Buryatia in the Eastern Military District, and at the Pemboy training grounds in the Komi Republic, said the statement of the Russian Defence Ministry's Information and Mass Communications Department.

    ​The radio-technical troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces discovered 40 percent more foreign reconnaissance aircraft in proximity to the country’s borders in 2020 than in 2019, the Ministry of Defence stated earlier in December.

    A Su-30 interceptor at the second qualification round of the Aviadarts 2017 regional military aviation competition at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in the Primorye Territory
    © Sputnik / Sergey Orlov
    A Su-30 interceptor at the second qualification round of the Aviadarts 2017 regional military aviation competition at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in the Primorye Territory

    The number of interceptions at the Russian border increased in the last month of the year. On 8 December a Su-30 fighter was scrambled to intercept two US Air Force aircraft and one French Air Force aircraft over the Black Sea, while NATO reconnaissance vessels were spotted by Russian airspace controls.

    Related:

    Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 2 More Modernised An-124 Military Cargo Planes
    Russian Aerospace Forces Send 2 More Planes to Serbia to Fight COVID-19
    Video: Russian Aerospace Forces Pilots 'Fully Mastered Flight Modes' of Su-57 Fighters - MoD
    Russian Scientists Improve 3D Printing Technology for Aerospace Composite Materials
    Russia's Su-30 Intercepts US, French Spy Planes Over Black Sea
    Tags:
    SU-30, Su-30, Ministry of Defence, Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, Russian Aerospace Forces
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse