Russia’s Kalashnikov Completes Tests of Surface-to-Air Missile for Strela-10M System

The field tests were successfully carried out at the Donguz site in the Orenburg Region.
The defence industry giant has already launched the missile’s serial production for the Defence Ministry.
The Strela 9M333 surface-to-air missile is designed to destroy low-flying aircraft and helicopters at any time of the day. The missile has three modes of operation of the homing head: photo-contrast, infrared and interference spectral ranges, which gives it an edge over other missiles of this class. The 9M333 missile can operate on the "shot-forgot" principle.
A video showing the tests was shared by the manufacturer on YouTube.
All comments
Show new comments (0)