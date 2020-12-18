Register
14:39 GMT18 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This US Navy photo released April 29, 2020 shows The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducting underway operations on April 28, 2020 in the South China Sea

    US Navy Threatens to Take 'More Assertive Posture' Against Russian, Chinese Warships

    © AFP 2020 / SAMUEL HARDGROVE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    307
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/12/1081502010_0:128:3072:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_dffb0ac9dbf917f6beee3ded80c3e205.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202012181081503328-us-navy-threatens-to-take-more-assertive-posture-against-russian-chinese-warships/

    In early September, a Pentagon report mentioned China as the country with the world's largest navy, enhancing the Chinese military's capability to conduct operations all across the globe.

    The US Navy will take a more fearsome position when responding to possible acts of aggression, expansionism, and breaches of international law by China and Russia, according a new report titled "Advantage at Sea".

    The document, signed by the heads of the US Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard, argued that the "rules-based international order is once again under assault", describing Moscow and Beijing as Washington's "determined rivals".

    As far as China is concerned, the report also called it "the most pressing, long-term strategic threat" and "the only rival with the combined economic and military potential to present a long term, comprehensive challenge to the US".

    According to the report, Beijing "seeks to corrode international maritime governance, deny access to traditional logistical hubs, inhibit freedom of the seas, control use of key chokepoints, deter our engagement in regional disputes, and displace the United States as the preferred partner in countries around the world".

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ford Williams
    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9, 2017

    The document noted that the US plans to equip its maritime forces with smaller and remotely piloted ships in a bid to maintain a strategic edge over the Chinese Navy.

    US warships will "accept calculated tactical risks and adopt a more assertive posture" in their "day-to-day operations", the report pointed out.

    The report cited the US Navy’s "daily" interaction with Chinese and Russian warships, referring to their "growing aggressiveness" and suggesting that a possible conflict may see China or Russia trying to enter territory before retaliation from the US and its allies.

    "We are at an inflection point. Our actions in this decade will shape the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century", the document added.

    US-China-Russia Naval Tensions

    Russia and China have repeatedly been mentioned by the White House as the most serious strategic threats to US military dominance. In the past twelve months, the US Navy has built up its so-called "freedom of navigation" activities off islands in the South China Sea, claimed by Beijing.

    In this photo taken 25 June 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.
    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Senior US General Reveals How Pentagon Plans to Avoid ‘Losing’ Nuclear War With Russia, China
    China has long accused the US of conducting such activities in the area which Beijing says may fuel a dangerous confrontation. Washington insists that the missions are needed to safeguard maritime traffic in the region.  

    The US has also been embroiled in a similar standoff with Russia, including an incident in late November, when a Russian warship shadowed a US Navy destroyer after it "operated illegally" in the country's territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

    “"he USS John S McCain violated the territorial waters of the Russian Federation in the Gulf Peter the Great", the ministry said, adding that the warship Admiral Vinogradov threatened to "use a ramming manoeuvre to chase the violator" out of the area. The US Navy quickly described the statement as "false".

    Related:

    Beijing Reportedly Fires 2 Missiles Into South China Sea in 'Warning' to US
    Beijing 'Flexing Muscles' the Most in South China Sea US Defence Secretary Esper Says
    Beijing Warns of Possible 'Military Accidents' After US' 'Provocative Behaviour' in South China Sea
    Tags:
    rivals, confrontation, warships, US Navy, US, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-government protesters react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on Saturday, 17 December 2011 in Abu Saiba village west of the capital of Manama, Bahrain. It was the third straight day of clashes along the main highway where protesters were trying to stage sit-ins against the government.
    10 Years Since Beginning of Arab Spring
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse