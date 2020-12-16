Register
00:21 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'Major Leap’: US Air Force Uses AI to Copilot Military Plane for First Time in History - Photos

    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081484513_0:-1:2792:1571_1200x675_80_0_0_46c27b59784b956dfe16be688e99dde2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202012161081484547-major-leap-us-air-force-uses-ai-to-copilot-military-plane-for-first-time-in-history---photos/

    Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the ability of machines to conduct tasks that usually require human intelligence, such as learning from experience, making predictions, recognizing patterns and other problem-solving functions.

    The US Air Force (USAF) has revealed it used AI on a military aircraft for the first time ever during a training flight this week. 

    In a Tuesday news release, the USAF confirmed that an AI algorithm was used to control the sensor and navigation systems of a U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance plane during a training flight at Beale Air Force Base in California. 

    The aircraft used during the test is assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at the air base and is a single-jet engine, high-altitude craft that provides all-weather intelligence gathering.

    “This flight marks a major leap forward for national defense as artificial intelligence took flight aboard a military aircraft for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense. The AI algorithm, developed by Air Combat Command’s U-2 Federal Laboratory, trained the AI to execute specific in-flight tasks that would otherwise be done by the pilot,” the USAF wrote in the release.

    ​“The flight was part of a specifically constructed scenario pitting the AI against another dynamic computer algorithm in order to prove both the new technology capability, and its ability to work in coordination with a human,” the release added.

    According to the Air Force, the AI system, named ARTUµ, was used for “sensor employment and tactical navigation.” The system’s main responsibility was identifying enemy launchers.

    The plane was still steered by the pilot, and no weapons were involved. However, after takeoff, sensor control was handled by ARTUµ, which had learned how to achieve sensor objectives from “over a half-million computer-simulated training iterations.”

    “We know that in order to fight and win in a future conflict with a peer adversary, we must have a decisive digital advantage,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said in the release. “AI will play a critical role in achieving that edge, so I’m incredibly proud of what the team accomplished. We must accelerate change and that only happens when our Airmen push the limits of what we thought was possible.”

    The AI technology was designed to be easily transferable to other systems and is expected to transform air and space domains, the release notes.

    “Blending expertise of a pilot with capabilities of machine learning, this historic flight directly answers the National Defense Strategy’s call to invest in autonomous systems,” Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett noted. “Innovations in artificial intelligence will transform both the air and space domains.”

    According to an article by Popular Mechanics, ARTUµ is based on an open-source software algorithm called µZero. The publicly accessible algorithm was designed by the AI research company DeepMind, which is owned by Google parent company Alphabet, the Washington Post reported.

    Related:

    Military Origins of 'Alien-Like Hexagon' Shape Spotted on Australia's Coast Revealed
    Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked by Explosion, Source Says
    As Trump Brags He Started No Wars While in Office, What Military Actions Has He Launched?
    Afghan Forces Kill 18 Taliban Members, Injure 12 Others in Eastern Afghanistan, Military Says
    Russia Suspects NASA's Artemis Moon Program Might Pursue Military Goals, Roscosmos Says
    Tags:
    US Air Force, Air Force, US, artificial intelligence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse