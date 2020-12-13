Register
09:18 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Ramstein Base Allegedly ‘On Their Toes’ After Alert of 'Incoming Missile Launch’ Assessed as Drill

    © Photo : Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston, U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104812/72/1048127272_0:61:1200:736_1200x675_80_0_0_5527147d4a50dce2ce20c7b800bf2384.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202012131081443356-ramstein-base-allegedly-on-their-toes-after-alert-of-incoming-missile-launch-assessed-as-drill/

    There has not yet been any information regarding what triggered the alert at the US Air Force base in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. The incident calling to mind an emergency alert in 2018 mistakenly warning of an incoming ballistic missile attack, dispatched to cellphones across Hawaii, that triggered widespread panic.

    America's central European military installation, Ramstein Air Base in Germany, alerted its personnel of a "real-world missile launch in the European theatre' on 12 December.

    After the proper procedure was followed and timely notifications issued to personnel, any threat to the base was ruled out as the military hub’s command issued a notice on Facebook stating "the missile launch was assessed to be part of a training exercise".

    The Command Post thanked all staff for their ‘quick response’ to ensure that the proper safety precautions be taken.

    There is still negligible information regarding what early warning system triggered the alert, writes The War Zone, applauding the fact that the system worked effectively and the base took the threat seriously, potentially providing a case study for evaluating shortfalls in such procedures.

    It adds that there are no details as to how well the installation staff observed proper procedure, or how effective the individual warning system was.

    As to the source of the 'training exercise" launch that caused the alarm, there is no clarification at this point, writes the outlet, suggesting that the base could potentially be a prime target for an array of adversaries.

    It points the finger at Russia, with ballistic and cruise missiles such as the Iskander nuclear-capable missile system, located nearby in Kaliningrad - a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

    Iskander missile launchers in Russia's Kaliningrad. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Игорь Зарембо
    Iskander missile launchers in Russia's Kaliningrad. File photo.

    Iran is also suggested as possessing increasingly capable long-range ballistic missiles. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) touted the possibilities of its Raad 500, along with its Zohair rocket motor, in February 2020.

    The outlet writes that the developments were a driving factor in establishing an anti-ballistic missile screen in the form of two Aegis Ashore sites in Eastern Europe.

    Aegis Ashore is a land-based variant of the sea-based Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system. The Missile Defense Agency, via NATO, operates Aegis Ashore sites in Poland and Romania, designed to help defend Europe as well as the United States in case of limited missile strikes.

    It has also been suggested that an allied drill could have been confused for an unknown launch from within the European theater.
    There has not been any official comment from the US European Command.

    Erroneous Hawaii Incoming Missile Alert

    The current Ramstein Air Base alert of a potential incoming strike echoes an incident that occurred on 13 January 2018, amid escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.

    At the time, an early-morning emergency alert had mistakenly warned of an incoming ballistic missile attack across Hawaii.
    The alert, dispatched to cellphones by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, was revoked 38 minutes after it was issued. Nevertheless, it sowed widespread panic, followed by outrage at why it took so long to rescind.

    Officials subsequently said the alert was the result of human error, ruling out the possibility of hackers or a foreign government being involved.

    ​According to Richard Rapoza, a spokesman for the agency, the mistake had purportedly occurred during a shift-change drill that takes place three times a day at the emergency command post.

    The alert came as Hawaii had been on high alert, staging monthly air-raid drills, since President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, began a verbal exchange of bellicose rhetoric, with Kim’s government promising more missile tests.

     

    Related:

    US Air Force Closes Ramstein Air Base Gate Amid Pandemic, Removes Reusable Bags from Grocery Stores
    NATO Leaning Toward Germany’s Ramstein Air Base as Location for Allied Space Center - Reports
    ‘Treated Like Criminals’: US Troops in Germany Slam Leadership Amid Mounting Tax-Liability Cases
    Hawaii's False Missile Alert Shows People Don't Know How to Act in Nuke Attack
    Top German Court Rules Berlin Can’t Force US Drones Using Ramstein Base to Refrain From War Crimes
    Tags:
    Iskander ballistic missile, Iskander, Kaliningrad, Donald Trump, Aegis Ashore, Hawaii, Ramstein military base, Ramstein airbase, Ramstein, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse