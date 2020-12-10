Russian Navy to Take Part in 1st Drills With NATO Ships in a Decade

The vessels of the Russian Navy will hold their first in 10 years joint drills with NATO nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom; the military exercise will be organised in February off Pakistan's coast.
"The AMAN-2021 exercise will unite vessels of Pakistan's and Russia's navies, the US Navy, the UK's Royal Navy, the Chinese Navy, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Turkish Naval Forces, the Philippines' Navy, the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Indonesian Navy," the Black Sea Fleet told reporters.
The exercise will be held in February 2021 in Karachi waters. Russia will be represented by a frigate, a patrol vessel, a rescue tug, a marine corps unit, a mine clearance squad and a sea-based helicopter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)